Rangers enter talks over fee for summer transfer - 'I don’t think they want to go to tribunal'

Rangers have opened discussions with Dundee over a fee for the transfer of Lyall Cameron.

The Dark Blues midfielder signed a pre-contract deal with the Ibrox club in January that will see him complete his move to Govan when his deal expires in the summer.

The 22-year-old has been with the Dens Park side since the age of 16 meaning Rangers must pay a development fee in order to compensate Dundee for the loss of their home-grown player.

If the two clubs are unable to agree on an amount, a tribunal will decide what Rangers are due.

Rangers were in a similar position last summer when securing the signing of Connor Barron under freedom of contract from Aberdeen. The two clubs were unable to reach an compromise over compensation and a tribunal ordered Rangers to pay an initial fee of £639,920 with further add-ons included.

Both Dundee and Rangers are keen to avoid taking the Cameron transfer to a tribunal with Dundee chief John Nelms confirming initial talks have taken place with his Rangers counterpart Patrick Stewart aimed at reaching an agreement.

Nelms said: “There has been a small conversation about that. A very, very, very preliminary conversation about that.

“At the time their new chief executive had come in like two weeks prior. His seat wasn’t even warm. And I’m sure as time goes on we’ll have more conversations about that.

“I don’t think that they want to go to tribunal. The last tribunal was very well publicised. Our lawyers know all the details.