'Real opportunity' - Key Rangers and Hibs figures among seven representatives elected to SPFL board

New board in place for 2025-26 season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from Rangers and Hibs are among a seven-strong group that have been elected to the Scottish Professional Football Board for the 2025/26 season.

The 42 member clubs of the SPFL chose the representatives for the forthcoming campaign at the league’s AGM on Wednesday. The board comprises three William Hill Premiership representatives, two from the William Hill Championship and two covering William Hill League 1 and League 2, one as an alternate director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included among those elected are Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart and Malcolm McPherson from Hibs.

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart has been elected to the SPFL board. | SNS Group

This is the first full season that Stewart has been CEO at Rangers, having been appointed by the previous board in December last year, while McPherson stepped down from his role as Hibs non-executive chairman last month following the appointment of Ian Gordon, but remains on the Easter Road board as a non-executive director.

Commenting on his appointment, Stewart told the Rangers website: “This is a time of real opportunity for Scottish football. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues from other clubs to ensure we’re united in raising standards and focused on the long-term good of the game.

“Representation in Scottish football is an issue our fans care deeply about, and it was rightly raised at our EGM this week. I take that responsibility seriously. Rangers will continue to play its part, offering both challenge and support where needed, as we seek to grow the game together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the SPFL board from the Premiership is Phyllis Carroll, managing director of Kilmarnock.

The Championship will be represented by Ayr United director Willie Houston and David Cook, the Dunfermline Athletic chief executive, while Alloa Athletic chairman Andrew Allan will represent League Two with Stranraer's Iain Dougan elected as an alternate director.