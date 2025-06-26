Hibs win battle for key player with 'perfect physical attributes for Scottish football'

Popular defender was pivotal figure in third place finish last season

Hibs have held off interest from a number of clubs to secure defender Rocky Bushiri on a new contract.

The popular centre-back, who became a key figure last season as David Gray's side claimed a third place finish, has put pen to paper on a three-year extension until the summer of 2028.

Bushiri's injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Aberdeen in November proved the cataylst for a remarkable run of form that took Hibs from the bottom of the William Hill Premiership to third place via a 17-game unbeaten run.

Rocky Bushiri has signed a new three-year contract to remain at Hibs. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The DR Congo international, who originally joined Hibs in January 2022 on loan from Norwich City before the transfer was made permanent, has made 105 appearances for the Easter Road club, and solidified himself as a fans’ favourite.

Bushiri will rejoin his Hibs teammates for pre-season training on Friday along with the other players who were granted extra leave due to international duty.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to agree a three-year deal with Rocky," said head coach Gray.

“Rocky played a huge part in our success last season not only on the pitch but off it in the dressing room too. As a character, he’s a perfect role model; he always works as hard as he can, is consistently trying to push himself, and he’s a real leader.

“As a player, it was clear to see we saw the best of him last season. He has the perfect physical attributes for Scottish football and was growing in confidence and developing week on week.

“We look forward to working with him and helping him develop further over the next few years.”

Bushiri chose a return to Hibs over offers from clubs in Belgium, France and the English Championship.

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Unsurprisingly there were a number of teams interested in Rocky this summer, so we’re really pleased he saw his future with us.

“We want to keep good people and good players at the Football Club, and Rocky is both of those. He’d a leader in the dressing room, cares about his teammates, and cares about the Football Club.