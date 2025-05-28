Celtic to net major windfall as megabucks EPL transfer opens door for ambitious £8.4m deal

Celtic are set for a transfer windfall this summer as EPL giants Liverpool close in on a key deal.

Celtic are set to be handed a major boost to their transfer window plans with the club set to be handed a six-figure windfall just days on from their heart-breaking loss to Aberdeen.

Following their penalty shootout defeat to the Dons in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, news emerged that former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong boarded a plane to the UK in order to put the finishing touches to a £29.5million move to Liverpool that could earn the Hoops millions in sell-on fees, with the unexpected cash injection potentially improving their chances of capturing a key summer target.

Viewed as a key signing for the Anfield giants, the Bayer Leverkusen defender departed Celtic Park back in 2021 for an undisclosed fee, signing for the Bundesliga giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal that included a released clause thought be worth around £29.5million.

However, as part of the deal that took Frimpong to the BayArena, it is understood that Celtic inserted a clause that would see them pick up a whopping 30% of any future fee should the Netherlands international depart the club. After winning the Bundesliga in 2024 under head coach Xabi Alonso, the Dutch defender has become one of the most sought after full-backs in Europe, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot reportedly chasing the 24-year-old for a number of months.

Bayer Leverkusen's German midfielder #10 Florian Wirtz (R) celebrates with Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender #30 Jeremie Frimpong scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs FC Salzburg in Leverkusen, western Germany on November 26, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

And it now appears Slot has got his man after numerous reports claim Frimpong has already completed a medical, and is set to join up with his international teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo on Merseyside after jetting in to complete the deal this week.

Should Frimpong’s move be completed in the coming days, it could now open the door for Brendan Rodgers to launch a second bid for talented teenage defender Veljko Milosavljevic, after Celtic saw an initial bid for the 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade star rejected earlier this week.

It is believed Red Star are looking for a fee of around €10million (approximately £8.4million) for Milosavljevic, with a new report from the Daily Record stating Celtic’s initial bid rejected for the player. However, with a major boost to their transfer kitty, the club could now return with an improved offer.