Scottish Premiership club stalwart unable to play in own testimonial after being injured in car crash
A former Scottish Premiership footballer will not play in his own testimonial match after being injured in a car accident.
Ex-Hibs defender Darren McGregor has been ruled out of taking part in the fixture in his honour against Bolton Wanderers next month after undergoing surgery following the collision.
The 39-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup with the Hibees in 2016, retired from playing two years ago to become the club’s under-18 coach.
McGregor was given a testimonial to mark a decade since he joined the club as a player in 2015 but his involvement in the crash on Friday has left him unable to play in the friendly against the League One side at Easter Road on July 19.
“It’s with sadness that we can confirm that Darren McGregor won’t be able to play in his testimonial match against Bolton Wanderers next month,” Hibs said in a statement.
“McGregor was involved in a vehicle collision on Friday evening (20 June, 2025) and is now recovering after undergoing surgery at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Everyone associated with the Football Club and Darren McGregor’s testimonial wishes him a speedy recovery.
“Whilst ‘Daz’ can’t feature in the match, he will still be able to attend with the game commemorating his fantastic career.”
McGregor also spent time with Rangers, St Mirren and Cowdenbeath, winning the Scottish Third Division with the latter in 2005-06. He also won the Scottish Championship title with Hibs in 2016-17.
