Rangers could receive a record breaking transfer fee for one of their key players this summer

Rangers could be on the verge of a major transfer windfall this summer after another club joined the chase for £20million-rated striker Hamza Igamane.

Earlier this morning, a shock report from respected Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Igamane had held a ‘decisive’ meeting with Ligue 1 giants Lille on Wednesday. He claimed that the 22-year-old had agreed to personal terms ahead of a summer transfer to the Stade Pierre Mauroy, and that the two clubs were now locked in negotiations over the young forward.

Igamane, who joined Rangers from AS Far Rabat for a fee of around £2million last summer, enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the Scottish Premiership last year, scoring 16 league goals, including a memorable late winner in a 3-2 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic in March. Capable of playing through the middle, or on the left-hand side of a front three, Igamane also shone during Rangers Europa League campaign, scoring four times.

His impressive form led to English Premier League duo West Ham United and Everton being credited with an interest just last week, with a report from Footmercado claiming the Hammers were ‘readying’ a bid for the player as Graham Potter attempted to strengthen his attacking options at the London Stadium. Meanwhile, Lille are said to view him as a direct replacement for outgoing striker Jonathan David and want to offer him a a three-year contract.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Lille ‘will submit an initial offer’ for Igamane, with the Ligue 1 giants hoping to pair him with veteran ex-Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud this summer, who they are trying to recruit from Los Angeles FC. However, Lille are not the only French side to have a move for Igamane lined-up, with Marseille also credited with an interest in the Moroccan.

Igamane was brought to the club by ex-Rangers head coach Philippe Clement last summer. | SNS Group

The growing interest in the Gers ace could now lead to a bidding war, with Ibrox bosses already said to have set Igamane’s asking price at £20million, which would represent a staggering profit of £18million in just 12 months. He has four years left to run on his current deal in Govan, having agreed a long-term contract upon his arrival last summer, which means Rangers are under no pressure to sell and hold all the cards.

Should a deal materialise, it would also expected to break the Rangers transfer record for an outgoing sale, which was previously set by Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax. Bassey, who now plays in the English Premier League with Fulham, was sold to the Dutch giants in the summer of 2022, after wowing the Amsterdam-based club with his impressive performances in Rangers run to the Europa League final that year.