The latest Scottish transfer headlines and rumours on Wednesday morning, including completed deals at Celtic, Aberdeen and beyond.

Here are the top Scottish transfer headlines as the dust begins to settle on a hectic transfer deadline day, with the reports from Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United and beyond.

Here is all the latest Scottish transfer news, as the dust begins to settle on a frantic deadline day. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Scottish teen completes major move

Highly-rated Scotland youth international Fletcher Boyd has reportedly completed his move to English Premier League outfit Aston Villa, with Aberdeen set to receive a seven-figure fee for the 17-year-old. The teenager is viewed as one of Scotland’s most exciting young talents, and first exploded on the scene when he scored a late goal on his debut for the club against Hibs back in May 2024.

The Dons had been deep in discussion with the Midlands giants over a move for the Pittodrie prodigy at the weekend, with the two clubs believed to have now agreed a deal in the region of £1million, plus a ‘significant’ sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports. Elsewhere, Aberdeen could also be set to lose striker Ester Sokler, with a report from Scott Burns claiming that a club from a country where their transfer window is still open has interest in the Slovenian.

Ester Sokler could leave Aberdeen, according to a new report. | SNS Group

Ex-Dundee United midfielder departs

Former Dundee United playmaker David Babunski has agreed a deal with FK Vardar after his release from Tannadice earlier in the summer. A product of Barcelona's La Masia, the Macedonian midfielder moved to the Tangerines last summer and played 24 times as the club secured an impressive fifth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. The 31-year-old’s deal included an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months; however, head coach Jim Goodwin opted against triggering that, leaving him free to return to his local club.

Having played for the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Debrecen, and Viitorul, this will be the first time he has played domestically in the Macedonian First Football League, with FK Vadar currently third after four games.

Former Dundee United playmaker David Babunski has a new club. | SNS Group

Ex-Hearts star free agent

Former Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly is a free agent after Swansea City confirmed he had left the club after the EFL Championship club agreed to mutually terminate his contract. The 28-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons at Tynecastle, originally signing on loan from Preston North End in 2021, helping the club gain promotion back to the Scottish Premiership before agreeing a permanent deal the following summer.

Ginnelly would bag an impressive 12 goals during the 2022/23 campaign, but opted to depart the club in order to return to the English second tier with Swansea in the summer. He has struggled for game time in Wales, though, playing just nine league games in two seasons, with the club now happy to release him from his contract.

Former Hearts star Josh Ginnelly is a free agent after leaving Swansea City.

Forgotten 53-cap Scotland ace lands move

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong is back in the Scottish Premiership after agreeing a two-year deal with Aberdeen late on Monday evening. The 33-year-old experienced midfielder was released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, just 105 days after he cut short his MLS adventure with Vancouver Whitecaps in order to sign for the EFL Championship club in January, and has been without a club since.

Armstrong would start just six games at Hillsborough in the second-half of the season as they fell out of the promotion picture, ending the campaign in 12th position, and was heavily linked with a move to second tier newcomers Wrexham. However, a deal would never materialise. Upon his arrival at Pittodrie, Armstrong said: “These things always happen fast, but I am delighted to be here. I’ve not been back to the city for a long time, so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense, which is nice. It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here. It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football, and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting.”

Stuart Armstrong is back in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen. | Getty Images

Celtic sign 43-goal striker

Celtic have confirmed the signing of free agent forward Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, the club announced late last night. After a toiling transfer deadline day saw the Hoops rejected by striking targets Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana, their attention turned to the Nigerian international. A scorer of 43 English Premier League goals during his time with Manchester City and Leicester City, Iheanacho had been playing his football in La Liga with Sevilla in recent years and spent time on loan with Middlesbrough last season, but has struggled for form.

