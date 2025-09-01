Adam Idah breaks Celtic exit silence with major 'end goal' revelation

Ireland striker completes move back to English Championship

Adam Idah has revealed that his end goal was always to leave Celtic and return to English football after completing a permament move to Swansea City.

The Republic of Ireland international striker has joined the English Championship side in a deal reportedly worth an initial £6million with add-ons included.

Idah initially arrived at Celtic on loan from Norwich City in January 2024 and scored nine goals in 19 appearances, including the Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers, before sealing a £9m transfer to Parkhead last summer.

Adam Idah has left Celtic to sign for Swansea. | Getty Images

Idah scored 20 goals last season but was unable to nail down the regular starting No 9 jersey in Brendan Rodgers' team despite Kyogo Furuhashi's departure in January, with Daizen Maeda preferred as the focal point in attack after being moved in from the wing to play through the middle.

The 24-year-old has endured an inauspicious start to the current campaign, failing to find the net in four appearances and being substituted at half-time during the goalless draw with Kairat Almaty at Celtic Park in the Champions League play-off first leg.

He also missed the team's first penalty in the second leg shoot-out after another goalless draw in Kazakhstan as Celtic crashed out of the competition and dropped into the Europa League.

Idah was left out of the Celtic squad for Sunday’s Old Firm stalemate against Rangers at Ibrox with the switch to Swansea already in the offing. The move was confirmed on Monday with only a few hours of the transfer window remaining and Idah admitted he jumped at the chance to move back to the EFL.

He told the Swans' website: “I am really excited about the move, when I heard Swansea were interested and I spoke with the owners, spoke with the manager and to Darren (O’Dea) about the club and the project here going forward it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I am really looking forward to getting down to work. There is a real ambition to make the club successful, and I feel the role they want me to take here is a great fit for me.

“Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in world football, but for me the end goal is to come back to playing in the English leagues and to try and get back to the Premier League.