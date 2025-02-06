'It was clear': 42-goal Celtic-linked striker reveals reasons behind deadline day transfer

The ex-Manchester City striker was linked with a move to Celtic during the January transfer window.

Celtic-linked forward Kelechi Iheanacho has explained his reasons for choosing to move to Middlesbrough on deadline day after being strongly linked with the champions during the winter transfer window.

The in-demand Sevilla forward completed a loan move to the Teessiders on Monday, despite reports he was wanted by both Leeds United and Celtic in the hours leading up to his move to the Riverside Stadium.

“I’m really excited to be here," the striker told Middlesbrough’s official website. “It’s a lovely place and I already feel so welcome by everyone, so I’m really happy. It all came about really quickly and moved pretty fast, and I’m just buzzing to be here.”

The Nigerian international had been ‘in talks’ with Celtic last weekend, with reports claiming Brendan Rodgers was keen on reuniting with the player he once paid £25million to sign during his time as Leicester City boss in 2017. Iheanacho, who has scored 42 goals in the English Premier League during his career, won the EFL Championship with the Foxes last season but failed to find the net in his nine La Liga appearances after joining Sevilla in the summer.

Kelechi Iheanacho played under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

After failing to impress in Spain, the 28-year-old was allowed to depart, with Celtic reportedly keen on a loan move until the end of the season, as they searched for a replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi in the days leading up the window closing. However, it was Middlesbrough who won the race for his signature.

"Obviously, there are good coaches here [Middlesbrough] and a good team,” said Iheanacho. I’ve played against the club a good few times so I know it’s a really good club. I spoke to the manager and he was a really nice guy. We discussed everything from training to games and how he wants the club to move forward. It was clear that the goal is to get to the Premier League, which was good. I can’t wait to get started.

“It was good to move away and experience a different environment. They produce a great atmosphere there and it’s another great club. I loved my experience there, it’s a great team. I’m here now though, and focused on what I can achieve here. England feels like home now and I’m buzzing to get started. I have the experience of the Championship with Leicester last season and it was obviously a good one. I played against Middlesbrough as well, but didn’t manage to score.