Rangers challenged amid double deal, Idah's future, Scottish teen in EPL move - Scottish transfers

The latest Scottish transfer headlines as deadline day approaches.

These are the top Scottish transfer headlines and rumours on Sunday morning, with the latest reports from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and beyond.

Fletcher Boyd is on the verge of a move to the English Premier League.

Aberdeen starlet ‘in talks’

Aberdeen could be set to lose highly-rated teenager Fletcher Boyd, with English Premier League outfit Aston Villa said to have ‘opened talks’ with the Dons over a move for the 17-year-old prodigy. The Scotland youth international exploded on the scene when he scored a late goal on his debut for the club against Hibs back in May 2024, and has been tipped for a bright future both at club and international level.

It looks like his future is now at Pittodrie, though, with Unai Emery’s side exploring a deal for the teenager that will see Aberdeen land a fee in the region of £1million, plus a ‘significant’ sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports. It is understood that the Midlands club has a long-standing interest in Boyd, and that both parties are hopeful of concluding the deal before the transfer deadline.

Nicolas Raskin could leave Rangers on deadline day. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘name Raskin price’

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is set to be in high demand on transfer deadline day, though the trio of interested English Premier League clubs have been warned they must stump up a fee of around £15-20million in order to seal a deal for the 24-year-old. The Belgian midfielder was dropped from the starting XI for their 6-0 midweek mauling against Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs, prompting rumours that the midfielder was set for a departure from Ibrox in the coming days.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Burnley are all keen to strike a deal for Raskin before the window slams shut tomorrow, according to several reports, with TEAMTalk claiming the midfielder is eager to leave the club, citing his desire for a new challenge. However, they won’t allow him to go cheaply. Signed from Standard Liege for just £2million in January 2023, it is understood that his former club is entitled to a sell-on fee, with Rangers keen to recoup a fee that they believe reflects his value.

Cyriel Dessers could also be set for a departure on deadline day, with journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos reporting that Panathinaikos have ‘moved ahead’ of Greek Super League AEK Athens in the race for his signature.

Adam Idah’s future at Celtic remains up in the air following a £7million bid from Swansea City. | SNS Group

Adam Idah's Celtic future

Celtic striker Adam Idah’s rumoured move to Swansea City remains up in the air with little over 24 hours left of the summer transfer window. Reports on Friday had indicated that the EFL Championship were ‘closing in’ on the striker, with head coach Brendan Rodgers admitting there had been interest in his services. The Celtic boss claimed no deal was imminent though, saying: “Obviously no one can leave here unless we get players in to replace. It's as simple as that. There's been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go.”

With the transfer window closing at 11pm tomorrow night, the Swans are looking to pay a fee of around £7million to secure Idah’s services, though his move is being held held up by the Hoops’ desire to secure a replacement. Danish international Kasper Dolberg thought to be their key target, though Borussia Monchengladbach are also interested in the Anderlecht forward.

Swansea boss Alan Sheehan admitted he was unable to give an update on the transfer himself following their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, telling reporters: "The latest is that he is not our player. He is currently a Glasgow Celtic player, so right now I can only talk about Swansea players. I think if you ask Celtic potentially you'd get the answer to that question. I can't speak on behalf of Celtic.”

Rangers are close to adding Everton striker Youssef Chermiti to their squad before the deadline. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘face challenge’ amid double deal

It is set to be a busy deadline day at Ibrox tomorrow, with Rangers head coach Russell Martin reported to be closing in on two signings ahead of the window closing. According to reports, the Glasgow giants are close to sealing a deal for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti, as they seek to add further firepower to their frontline. After agreeing a deal for Girona striker Bojan Miovski on Friday, the Portuguese forward is now believed to be closing in on an £8million move to Ibrox, with the club’s new American owners ready to splash the cash in order to save their stuttering season.

