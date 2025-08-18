The latest transfer news and rumours from around Scottish football

Here is your Monday evening transfer bulletin including updates on Rangers rejecting a bid for one of their stars, Celtic targeting a Dutch winger and Jamie Vardy setting his heart on a move to Glasgow, plus new faces at Aberdeen and Motherwell...

Steelmen bolster attack

Motherwell have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of former St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry. Hendry arrives on a two-year deal following three seasons in English football after Motherwell agreed an undisclosed fee with MK Dons.

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou told the club’s official website: “His energy, intelligence in finding space and strong finishing qualities will bring real value and competition to our squad. Callum arrives with a wealth of experience from both the EFL and the Scottish Premiership. His positive character and professionalism make him an excellent fit for our culture."

The 27-year-old scored 23 goals in two seasons with Salford and hit four goals in 32 appearances for MK Dons last term. His nine goals in 18 games for Saints in the latter half of the 2021-22 season earned his move to Salford. He scored 23 goals in all for the Perth club and also netted on loan spells with Brechin, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Rangers have received - and rejected - a bid for Hamza Igamane from France. | SNS Group

Rangers laugh off bid

Rangers have reportedly laughed off a loan bid for Hamza Igamane from French club Lille. Igamane has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 side throughout the summer amid claims in the French media that personal terms have already been agreed. Rangers have been braced for a bid for their Moroccan striker but Lille were given short shrift when they made an opening offer to loan the 22-year-old with no fee involved, according to Rangers Review. Marseille and Rennes have also been credited with an interest in Igamane, who could yet depart Ibrox before the transfer deadline providing the club's asking price of around £15million is met for the striker they paid £1.7m for a year ago and who is under contract until 2029.

AC Milan striker arrives

Marko Lazetic described Aberdeen as a place he wants to call home after the Serbian striker completed his protracted move from AC Milan to Pittodrie. The Serbia Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract subject to being granted a work permit. Aberdeen have agreed an undisclosed fee with the Italian giants to sign Lazetic, who made his Red Star Belgrade debut at the age of 16 and joined Milan in a multi-million pound deal five days after his 18th birthday.

The 21-year-old said: “It feels amazing to finally be here after a bit of a wait, but I am ready to get to work. When Aberdeen called, I thought that is a place I want to call home. I saw the desire from the manager and staff here to make this happen, I loved the energy from everyone, so that’s why I wanted to be here as soon as possible."

Lazetic made two brief substitute appearances for Milan, including one in a Coppa Italia derby against Inter Milan. He has also featured in the top flights of Austrian, Dutch and Serbian football in loan spells, most recently with TSC Backa Topola in his homeland last season.

Celtic contact Dutch winger

Celtic have reportedly made contact with Feyenoord over winger Calvin Stengs. Time is running out for the Hoops hierarchy to grant Brendan Rodgers his wish of bolstering his attacking options ahead of the Champions League play-off fixture agianst Kairat Almaty this week. Rodgers has already named his squad for the tie against the Kazakhstan outfit but can add up to two new players up until shortly before kick-off in the first leg at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Stengs cost Nice €10million plus add-ons when he was signed from AZ Alkmaar four years ago before being offloaded to Feyenoord for €6million in 2023 after failing to set the heather alight in France.

He has seven goals in 41 appearances for Feyenoord but has fallen out of the picture at the start of the current season with reports claiming that contact has been made by Celtic over a potential move for the 26-year-old Dutch international.

Feyenoord winger Calvin Stengs in action against Celtic in the Champions League in 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

Vardy 'desperate' for Old Firm

Jamie Vardy is said to be "desperate" to reunite with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic. According to The Sun, the Leicester City legend has his "heart set" on a move to Parkhead and intends to play until he is 40. However, Celtic face competition to land the 38-year-old with West Ham, Brentford and Wrexham all said to be vying for the ex-England striker, who has been working on his fitness with a personal trainer. The Sun quoted a source who said: “He’d love to move to Celtic and really has his heart set on that move. He loved playing under Brendan and thinks he could be a massive benefit to the team up there. In fact, ever since it became clear Celtic were up for the deal Jamie’s been desperate to make it happen. But other clubs are keen to so time will tell. But one thing is for sure he won’t be without a team at the end of August.”

Aberdeen have signed AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic. | AFP via Getty Images

Doak’s new name and £25m transfer

Scotland international Ben Doak has tonight completed his £25million move from Liverpool to Bournemouth - and changed the name on the back of his shirt.

The 19-year-old winger has signed a five-year deal with the Cherries with Liverpool including a buy-back option in the deal which gives them first option of signing him back in the future.

Bournemouth beat competition from several clubs to secure his signature with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Porto all credited with an interest in the player this summer.

In a surprising twist, the south coast club announced the signing of Ben Gannon Doak with the teenager said to have requested the new moniker in order to reflect both parents' names moving forward.

