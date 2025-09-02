Here are the best 15 free agents still available to Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are the best 15 free agents still available to Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

15 of the best free agents Rangers, Celtic and rivals could still sign - including £40m Champions League winner

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:59 BST

Here are 15 free agents that Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish Premiership clubs could still sign despite the transfer window being closed.

The transfer window is now closed following another dramatic deadline day in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic, Rangers, and Aberdeen all making big-money moves on Monday.

However, there’s no doubting that Celtic fans have been left feeling a little short-changed, with no striker coming in the door, and Adam Idah joined Swansea City for a reported fee of £6million. For Brendan Rodgers, the free agent market may be his last hope of adding to his frontline. The likes of Rangers, Hearts, and Hibs are surely scouring the market too, with bargains still to be had for players out of contract.

But who are the best players currently available to Scottish Premiership clubs as free agents? Here, The Scotsman looks at 15 of the best free agents still able to move clubs, including a former £40million Champions League winner, and an 18-goal hotshot midfielder...

Left Leeds United earlier this summer following their promotion to the English Premier League. Said to be in talks with Wrexham over a deal, but could a Scottish Premiership side make a late attempt to hijack the deal?

1. Patrick Bamford

Left Leeds United earlier this summer following their promotion to the English Premier League. Said to be in talks with Wrexham over a deal, but could a Scottish Premiership side make a late attempt to hijack the deal? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Japanese full-back is out injured until October with a knee problem, but should he recover fully, he could be a brilliant free transfer for many clubs. Aged just 26, there's years left in the tank for the international defender.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japanese full-back is out injured until October with a knee problem, but should he recover fully, he could be a brilliant free transfer for many clubs. Aged just 26, there's years left in the tank for the international defender. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Ended his MLS dream with Vancouver Whitecaps after just four months in order to move to Sheffield Wednesday in January. The 53-cap Scotland international failed to make an impact with the Owls, and was released in May. The experienced ex-Celtic man is still available to pick up on a free transfer.

3. Stuart Armstrong

Ended his MLS dream with Vancouver Whitecaps after just four months in order to move to Sheffield Wednesday in January. The 53-cap Scotland international failed to make an impact with the Owls, and was released in May. The experienced ex-Celtic man is still available to pick up on a free transfer. | MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Would Celtic fans be open to one last dance with the Belgian defender? He's probably not what they need right now, but other Scottish Premiership clubs could see the experienced centre-back as an intriguing option on a short-term deal.

4. Jason Denayer

Would Celtic fans be open to one last dance with the Belgian defender? He's probably not what they need right now, but other Scottish Premiership clubs could see the experienced centre-back as an intriguing option on a short-term deal. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

