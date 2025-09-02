The transfer window is now closed following another dramatic deadline day in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic , Rangers, and Aberdeen all making big-money moves on Monday.

However, there’s no doubting that Celtic fans have been left feeling a little short-changed, with no striker coming in the door, and Adam Idah joined Swansea City for a reported fee of £6million. For Brendan Rodgers, the free agent market may be his last hope of adding to his frontline. The likes of Rangers, Hearts, and Hibs are surely scouring the market too, with bargains still to be had for players out of contract.