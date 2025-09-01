Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Celtic land long-awaited signing, Hibs deal dead, Rangers reject late offer
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the drama on deadline day! With the Scottish Premiership set for a whirlwind day full of transfer deals, we’ll have every twist, turn, and shock transfer covered—whether it’s Rangers, Celtic, or surprise moves from across the country.
Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: All the Scottish transfer news on deadline day as it happened
Key Events
- Celtic chase Iheanacho deal as Idah departs
- Rangers complete double deal
- The latest moves from Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs
Good morning...
Hello readers, and welcome to this morning’s Scottish transfer blog, where we’ll be bringing you all the latest transfer news from around the country...
Will Celtic finally replace Kyogo Furuhashi eight months on from his departure? What does the future hold for both Adam Idah? Will Nicolas Raskin remain at Rangers player come 11pm?
It’s set to be a hectic day of ins and outs, so strap yourselves in...
What to expect at Rangers on deadline day...
Cyriel Dessers has “played his last game” for Rangers, according to Russell Martin - but what is happening with Nicolas Raskin?
It feels like it’s going to be a busy one in Govan...
What can we expect at Ibrox on deadline day? Read the latest from Rangers here.
Celtic's spinning plates...
They’ve left it late in the window. Can Celtic add the striker Brendan Rodgers so desperately needs? Will Adam Idah remain a Hoops player come 11pm?
What can we expect at Parkhead on deadline day? Read the latest from Celtic here.
Hibs expected to be active...
Hibs are expected to be active on transfer deadline day, with the Easter Road side potentially making changes to their attacking options.
What is the latest on their rumoured interest in Lyndon Dykes? Is Elie Youan on his way out of Easter Road?
What can we expect at Hibs on deadline day? Read the latest here.
Hearts have exits on the cards...
And what about Hearts? It has been an extremely busy summer for Derek McInnes’ side - but it isn’t over yet.
With exits on cards, 11 and out, Islam Chesnokov, click here to find out what to expect on deadline day at Tynecastle.
Ex-Rangers coach claims Raskin was 'disruptive'...
A former Rangers coach has shared his thoughts on the Nicolas Raskin situation, claiming he was a 'disruptive' figure.
But he insists Russell Martin is making a mistake if he lets him go...
Read more here.
Is the Alexander Isak saga over?
Its been the talk of the summer transfer window across the border. Is the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga finally over?
It looks like it could be...
Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head...
Well, this is an interesting one at 8:30am.
According to Sky Sports, Celtic are ready to rival Rangers, Lyon and Leicester City in the race to land £10million-rated Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.
Two incoming at Sunderland...
Moving back across the border to newly promoted Sunderland...
Big news coming from the Stadium of Light, with two more coming in the door according to several reports.
The Black Cats are closing in on deals for RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida and Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.
Man City get a 'here we go!'
This is a big one!
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Gianluigi Donnarumma is on his way to Manchester City for a medical, with a long-term deal anticipated.
£26m ex-Celtic star on the verge of transfer...
A little over a year after his record £26million move to Brighton, ex-Celtic hero Matt O’Riley is set to embark on a new adventure.
According to reports, O’Riley is set to sign for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille in a shock loan move, after being left out of the Seagulls starting XI for their win over Manchester City on Sunday.
It is understood that the Ligue 1 giants do not have an option to buy at the end of the loan.
Are Rangers set to sign two new strikers?
Will Rangers add two new forwards before the 11pm deadline?
Russell Martin has already confirmed his interest in Yousef Chermiti from Everton, and now Afrik-Foot claim Rangers are in ‘very advanced discussions’ with Stade de Reims for the transfer of Ivorian striker Oumar Diakité, who is rated at around £6million.
Interesting...
Celtic yet to green light Yang move
Birmingham City are still waiting for Celtic to approve a move for South Korean winger Hyun-jun Yang, according to Sky Sports.
It is understood that the two clubs were locked in discussions over a deal at the weekend, with an initial fee up believed to worth around £3million for Yang, though add-ons ‘still to be ironed out.’
'Here we go! - Romano confirms Sunderland deal
Lutsharel Geertruida is a Sunderland player, with the Black Cats agreeing a loan move with RB Leipzig. What a summer it has been for the Wearsiders!
West Ham departure close
Nayef Aguerd has arrived at Marseille in order to complete his move from West Ham United.
The Moroccan is expected to fetch a fee of around £20million.
Man Utd target TWO goalkeepers...
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to bring TWO goalkeepers to Old Trafford on deadline day.
According to reports, the Red Devils’ boss is working on deals for both Senne Lammens and, perhaps most importantly, Emi Martínez.
The World Cup winning Aston Villa stopper was left out of the squad for their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday and is believed to ready to leave the Midlands.
Aston Villa 'on the verge' of Sancho deal
Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Manchester United winger Jaden Sancho, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.
Jamie Vardy deal close
He’s been linked to Celtic and Rangers all throughout the summer, but Jamie Vardy will be joining neither Glasgow club after seeing a move to the Italian Serie A.
The 38-year-old has reportedly turned down a move to Feyenoord in order to join Cremonese. Vardy was spotted donning a club scarf as he was welcomed at the airport by the club’s fans.
The deal is set to be confirmed later today.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.