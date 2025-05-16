Forgotten 51-cap Scotland ace released by club after just 105 days as ex-Rangers star lands new deal

The Scotland international played just 11 league games for the club.

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong has been released by Sheffield Wednesday just 105 days after he cut short his MLS adventure with Vancouver Whitecaps in order to sign for the EFL Championship club.

The 51-cap former Celtic midfielder had joined the Hillsborough outfit on transfer deadline day in January, opting to end his stay in Canada despite only signing for them in September as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Southampton last summer.

The 33-year-old had been targeted by both the Owls and West Bromwich Albion in the summer, with the sides both chasing a second-tier playoff birth, and the midfielder reported to be ‘keen on a return to the Premier League’. However, Armstrong would start just six games for the club in the second-half of the season as they fell out of the promotion picture, ending the campaign in 12th position.

Stuart Armstrong has left Sheffield Wednesday. | Steve Ellis

Having not played for the Owls since a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth in April, the club have confirmed he will be released this summer after announcing their retained list. Armstrong will now join the free agent list for a second summer in succession, with the experienced international joining Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks in leaving Hillsborough. A short statement on the club’s official website said: “The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, ex-Rangers forward Josh Windass has had his contract extended by a further year at Sheffield Wednesday after the club confirmed they had exercised an option in the player’s contract in order to retain him. Windass’ teammates, and former Scotland internationals, Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson have also been offered new contracts, the club have confirmed.