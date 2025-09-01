Hibs transfer news: 26y/o in talks, striker loan bid, Alasana Manneh domino - what to expect on deadline day
Hibs are expected to be active on transfer deadline day, with the Easter Road side potentially making changes to their attacking options.
Head coach David Gray has seen his squad bolstered this summer, with the arrival of goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, defender Grant Hanley, midfielders Miguel Chaiwa, Josh Mulligan and Jamie McGrath plus striker Thibault Klidje, who was signed for a club record fee of £1 million.
Hibs have spent close to £2m on incoming players this summer, although they recouped nearly half of that with the sale of Dylan Vente to SC Heerenveen. And they may rake in another fee for a forward, with Frenchman Elie Youan edging closer to the exit door.
Youan was left out of the Hibs squad for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren and is understood to be in transfer negotiations with Polish side Legia Warsaw, who knocked the Hibees out of the Conference League on Thursday night. The 26-year-old was close to an exit in January when there was significant interest from Stoke City, only for the deal to fall through due to injury.
Hibs will look to bring in another striker regardless of Youan’s situation and have been heavily linked with Scotland hitman Lyndon Dykes, who is not a first-team regular with his current club Birmingham City. The 29-year-old is due to travel north on Monday to link up with national team and a loan move has been mooted. He does, however, have options from other Premiership sides and in England.
Hibs are also weighing up their options in midfield, although the emergence of Chaiwa has given them more depth in that area of the pitch and has compensated for not managing to land last season’s player of the year Nectarios Triantis on a permanent deal from Sunderland. He has instead opted for the MLS with Minnesota United.
Movement may come if some interest solidifies in Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh, who has missed Hibs’ past two matches. The January signing from Odense has not been able to break into the side frequently since January and is being monitored by clubs on the continent.
Hibs have managed to significantly trim their squad this year, with the likes of Jake Doyle-Hayes, Nohan Kenneh and Jair Tavares finally moved off the wage bill after finding first-team action limited.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.