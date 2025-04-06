Sending off proves pivotal in 1-0 defeat at Tynecastle

Glorious Gorgie sunshine, three points and a place in the top six secured with a week to spare.

That was how Hearts envisaged their Sunday afternoon unfolding but Neil Critchley's side must instead negotiate a nervy final round of fixtures before the split to determine whether they will be finishing in the top or bottom half of the Premiership table after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tynecastle Park.

Sam Dalby proved the match-winner, glancing home a trademark header for his 14th goal of the season to put the seal on a joyous weekend for United, who had clinched their top six place thanks to results elsewhere the previous day.

Hearts' Jamie McCart (L) and Blair Spittal look dejected at full time after the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

But the pivotal moment from a Hearts perspective arrived before half-time when 18-year-old James Wilson was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh for a heavy challenge on United's Luca Stephenson.

Prior to that decision - and even for spells afterwards - Hearts were the better side. But this was a typically streetwise performance from Jim Goodwin's men that encapsulated an impressive first season back in the top flight with 11 clean sheets bettered only by Celtic and Rangers.

Critchley made the bold decision to drop captain Lawrence Shankland while United were forced into an alteration before kick-off after Ross Graham was injured in the warm-up. It meant an unexpected Premiership debut for academy graduate Samuel Cleall-Harding, who has been labelled a "young John Kennedy or Lee Wilkie" by Charlie Mulgrew, the manager of Kelty Hearts, where the 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan. He looked assured on his first United appearance and is one to watch for the future.

After 15 minutes the shot count read 0-0. Over the course of the next 15 minutes it was approaching 10-0 in Hearts favour as the home side upped the tempo considerably.

Elton Kabangu had the best of the chances, racing through on goal onto a Blair Spittal ball over the top, but was unable to beat goalkeeper Jack Walton, who made a fine save.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby scores seal a 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts were peppering the United goal but their finishing was wasteful. Jorge Grant shot straight at the United keeper, Wilson fired wide with the goal at his mercy, then Spittal drew groans from the crowd when trundling a shot into the arms of Walton from another clear opening, prompting one member of the crowd to blame his questionable choice of green boots.

Hearts were pushing for a breakthrough before half-time but their momentum stalled when Wilson was ordered off on 38 minutes. The decision was met with seethe from the home ranks but given the force of the tackle and contact on the shin of Stephenson it was no surprise that VAR upheld the call.

Inevitably, Hearts’ dominance waned with 10 men but it took a triple attacking change from Goodwin to spark his United side into life. Glen Middleton, David Babunski and Kristijan Trapanovski were all introduced on the hour mark and the changes paid dividends as Middleton crossed for Dalby to score the winner.

Shankland was sent an SoS off the bench as Hearts mounted a salvage job but aside from a cross-cum shot from fellow sub Mussah Drammeh that forced Walton to parry out from under his crossbar, the United rearguard held firm.