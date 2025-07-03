Nicolas Kuhn 'agrees Celtic exit' as Scottish champions set to bank massive profit on German

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
German winger poised to join Como after clubs strike deal

Nicolas Kuhn is moving closer to the Celtic exit door after Italian media reported that Serie A side Como have struck a £16.5 million deal for the German forward.

Respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is claiming that all parties have agreed on a move for Kuhn, who was one of Celtic’s most impressive performers last season.

“Como agree deal to sign Celtic forward Nicolas Kühn on permanent move,” Romano wrote on social media. “Understand transfer fee will be €19m with medical tests to follow, personal terms also agreed in principle. Formal details being clarified and then all signed.”

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn is on the brink of joining Como in Italy. | SNS Group

Kuhn, 25, joined Celtic from Austria Vienna in January last year and after a slow start to his career in Glasgow, he showed excellent form in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 51 matches across all competitions.

Numerous clubs across European football have shown an interest in Kuhn over the past six months, especially after scoring against RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but it is Como - who are managed by Cesc Fabregas and finished tenth in the Italian top flight - who appear set to now win his signature.

Significant Celtic profit

A sale of £16.5m would represent a significant profit on Kuhn for Celtic, who they bought from Austria Vienna 18 months ago for a fee in the region of £3m.

Celtic signed wide forward Benjamin Nygren last week from FC Nordsjaelland and the Swede is likely to be a direct replacement for Kuhn, They have also been linked with Antwerp winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha throughout the summer transfer window.

