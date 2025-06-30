Celtic transfer target 'exits club' as 51-word statement leaves little doubt over outcome
Japanese defender Hayato Inamura’s move to Celtic appears to have moved a step closer to completion after Albirex Niigata confirmed that he is on the brink of a transfer to an overseas club.
Inamura emerged as a transfer target for Celtic earlier this month and the 23-year-old, who can operate as either a centre-half or a left- back, is now set to join the Scottish champions.
The 23-year-old joined Albirex Niigata from Tokyo University just last year but has impressed with his performances for a side that is battling relegation in the J-League. He has made 16 appearances so far and despite being contracted until the summer of 2027, his club have resigned themselves to losing the player.
While not directly confirming that Inamura is going to Celtic, Albirex Niigata confirmed in a statement after a 4-0 home defeat by Machida Zelvia on Sunday that the player is now not part of the first-team preparations for their next match against Kyoto Sanga.
An Albirex Niigata spokesperson wrote: “We would like to inform you that Hayato Inamura (23), a member of our club, left the team on June 29th in order to complete the necessary procedures and preparations for a transfer to an overseas club. We will notify you of Inamura's future once an official decision has been made.”
Should Inamura - as expected - complete his move to Celtic, he would become manager Brendan Rodgers’ fourth signing of the current transfer window. Goalkeeper Ross Doohan, defender Kieran Tierney and winger Benjamin Nygren have all been signed ahead of the upcoming campaign, with more arrivals to follow.
Inamura would complete an overhaul of Celtic’s left-back options. Scotland internationalist Tierney has returned on a free transfer after six years at Arsenal and will take over from Greg Taylor as the first-choice in that position. Taylor is expected to join Greek side PAOK after his Celtic contract expired, while Jeffrey Schlupp’s loan from Crystal Palace concluded at the end of the season.
Celtic return to action on Friday night when they face Queen’s Park in a friendly at Lesser Hampden. They also have matches against Cork City, Sporting CP, Newcastle United and the Como Cup before they begin the defence of their Premiership crown against St Mirren on August 3.
