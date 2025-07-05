Rangers land signing No 5: fee, contract length and why more are on the way

Norwegian joins from Luton to strengthen midfield options

Rangers have completed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town.

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Ibrox side and will wear the No 11 shirt. The Scotsman understands that Rangers have paid a fee in the region of £3.5 million for the player.

Aasgaard is an attack-minded midfielder who started his career at Liverpool before moving to Wigan Athletic. He spent five years at the Latics before joining Luton back in January. Capped once by Norway, he was unable to help the Hatters avoid relegation from the English Championship and Rangers have swooped to bring him in to bolster their options in midfield.

Rangers have completed the signing of Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard. | Getty Images

Aasgaard becomes Rangers’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window, joining defenders Emmanuel Fernandez and Max Aarons plus midfielders Joe Rothwell and Lyall Cameron as part of new era under head coach Russell Martin.

The summer recruitment is not likely to stop there, with Rangers heavily linked with two centre-halves in experienced Leicester City man Conor Coady and Wolves’ Nasser Djiga.

Speaking on his move, Aasgaard said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line.

“When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good.

“It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well."

Martin delighted at deal

Martin said: “We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club. He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team. He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both.

“His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his teammates on and off the pitch.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell added: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe. He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important.

“We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”