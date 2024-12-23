The ex-Celtic star produced a stunning performance at the weekend.

A ‘magic’ performance from ex-Celtic forward Mikey Johnston reignited West Bromwich Albion’s promotion hopes as they beat Bristol City in the EFL Championship on Sunday.

The Baggies made it two wins in three games thanks to a stunning first-half display from the former Celtic man, whose first-half double - his first league goals since April - helped Carlos Corberan’s side comfortably beat the Robins 2-0 at the Hawthorns to move within one place of the EFL Championship play-off spots.

The Republic Of Ireland international had enjoyed a dream start to life at the Hawthorns when he signed for Carlos Corberan’s side on loan from Celtic last January, bagging an impressive seven goals in 20 games for the Baggies as they ended the season in the top five of the EFL Championship.

Despite Johnston and his new side losing out to Southampton in the play-offs, the Midlands outfit stumped up a reported fee of £3million to make Johnston's move permanent in the summer. However, the Irish winger hasn't had the same level of success this season starting only seven games and failing to find the net prior to Sunday’s victory over the Robins.

Mikey Johnston in action for Celtic earlier this season, prior to his permanent move to West Bromwich Albion. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Only restored to the side due to Karlan Grant’s hamstring injury, Johnston offered a timely reminder of his goal scoring capabilities against Bristol City, rediscovering his golden touch in emphatic fashion at the Hawthorns. After a quiet first half-hour, the ex-Celtic man helped the game explode into life when he arrived unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box to head home Tom Fellows pin point cross.

Just nine minutes later he scored a superb second goal after cutting inside and curling a sumptuous strike into the far-right upright to seal the win just before the break.

“Every attacker wants to score,” said Johnston after the game. “I’ve had this conversation with the gaffer, and he’s told me to ignore it and that the goals are going to come. I feel like I have that ability naturally, so I just need to keep arriving in the same positions and take my chances, while they were there.