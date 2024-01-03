Where can I watch Saltburn? Here's how to stream Emerald Fennell's film in the UK, DVD release, plot, cast,
Viewer caution is advised, but you can now watch Saltburn from the comfort of your own living room.
It has become one of the most talked about films of 2023, dividing both critics and audiences.
Directed, written and produced by Brit Emerald Fennell, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her debut film Promising Young Female, Saltburn is an uncompromising watch which has become notorious for 'that' bath scene.
It was released in UK cinemas in the middle of November, but here's everything people who prefer watching films at home need to know.
What is Saltburn about?
The plot of Saltburn starts at Oxford University where a working class student becomes obsessed with a wealthy classmate who befriends him and invites him to his family's sprawling ancestral home for the summer.
When he arrives at the mansion (which is called Saltburn) things start to take a turn for the weird.
Who is in Saltburn?
Barry Keoghan stars as working class student Oliver Quick, while Jacon Elordi (who also stars in the soon-to-be-released Priscilla) is the toff who takes him under his wing. They lead an all-star cast that also includes:
- Rosamund Pike as Lady Elspeth Catton, Felix's mother
- Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton, Felix's father
- Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Felix's sister
- Archie Madekwe as Farleigh Start, Felix's cousin
- Carey Mulligan as Pamela, Elspeth's friend
- Paul Rhys as Duncan, Saltburn's butler
- Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey, Oliver's schoolmate
- Sadie Soverall as Annabel
- Millie Kent as India
- Reece Shearsmith as Professor Ware
- Dorothy Atkinson as Paula Quick, Oliver's mother
- Shaun Dooley as Jeff Quick, Oliver's father
- Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne
- Joshua McGuire as Henry
Where can I watch Saltburn?
Saltburn can still be found in some cinemas as interest in the film has increased since it was released.
But since December 22 it has also been available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. That means Amazon Prime members can watch it for free. For the rest of us it costs £8.99 per month to be a member - with a free 30 day trial available for new subscribers.
Is Saltburn likely to win any Oscars?
While it looks unlikely that director Emerald Fennell will pick up another Oscar in 2024, Saltburn has attracted awards attention for its actors - picking up two nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor (Barry Keoghan) and Best Supporting Actress (Rosamund Pike). They'll both also hope to make the Academy Awards shortlists.
Can I buy Saltburn on DVD?
The release date for Saltburn on DVD has not yet been revealed - meaning the only way you can currently watch it is on Prime (which is presumably how Amazon want it). It's expected that it will eventually get a DVD release though - towards the second half of 2024.
