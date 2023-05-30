All Sections
Top 37 Scottish words and sayings for Scotland’s weather starting with "taps aff"

It’s not enough to just say “wet and windy” in Scotland as over 100 Scottish words exist for ‘rain’ alone.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 11th Nov 2022, 12:10 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:33 BST

Weather dominates the headlines regularly in Scotland and (as is the norm with Scottish habits) you can expect to hear many people complaining about it as that’s a popular national pastime. That’s possibly why the word “dreich” (Scots for grey or damp weather) was voted the ‘most iconic Scots word’ a few years ago.

The University of Glasgow found 400 Scottish words for ‘snow’ and over a hundred for ‘rain’, but worry not - here are just 37 Scottish words and sayings to describe Scotland’s beloved yet chaotic weather for any kind of day.

A favourite phrase for Scotland's summers, if you're lucky enough to have a sunny day then it's "taps aff" (or tops/ t-shirts off) so you can enjoy the Vitamin D in full.

1. Taps Aff

A favourite phrase for Scotland's summers, if you're lucky enough to have a sunny day then it's "taps aff" (or tops/ t-shirts off) so you can enjoy the Vitamin D in full. Photo: bbtomas on Canva Pro

Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable.

2. Dreich

Dreich is a Scots word that refers to "dull or miserable" weather but despite this it was crowned the 'nation's favourite word' a few years back on a Scottish Government poll - it just manages to describe so much in one syllable. Photo: bummelhummel via Canva Pro

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind.

3. It’s blowing a hoolie

This phrase is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word "hoolan" which refers to a very strong wind. Photo: Kotenko_A via Canva Pro

Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside.

4. The sun’s splitting the trees (or skies)

Something many of us have heard our Scottish grannies saying - it just means that it's a particularly sunny day outside. Photo: RussieseO via Canva Pro

