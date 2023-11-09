Five new albums to listen to this November - from King Creosote to Dolly Parton

If you're looking for new music, that isn't Christmas themed, there are plenty of must-listen to albums being released in November.

Dolly Parton will release her new album Rockstar in November. Image: Getty

Being served up ahead of a Christmas feast, there is plenty of new music being released this month.

From Dua Lipa’s new single Houdini, which has been produced by Tame Impala, to Dolly Parton taking on rock ‘n roll with her upcoming cover record with features including Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more, you can be sure that there will be something to suit all tastes.

And for those looking for fresh new listens, here are five albums being released this November worth tuning into.

King Creosote: I DES

Released on November 3, King Creosote’s latest album I DES has received overwhelmingly positive reviews so far, with The Scotsman’s own reviewer among them. It’s King Creosote’s – or Kenny Anderson, as he’s also known – first album in seven years.

PinkPantheress: Heaven Knows

Set to be released on November 10, Heaven Knows is the debut album of PinkPantheress, an English singer and producer who first shot to fame on TikTok for her songs Pain and Just For Me. Citing bands such as Paramore and My Chemical Romance as inspiration, her new album will feature tracks such as her hit single Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 with Ice Spice.

Bear’s Den: First Loves and White Magnolias

Folkk pop duo Bear’s Den will release their double EP First Loves and White Magnolias on November 10. It follows the release of their fourth album in 2022, alongside their soundtrack for Apple TV+ show Trying.

Emeli Sandé: How Were We To Know

Following her introduction to the world ten years ago, Scotland’s own Emeli Sande MBE will return with her new album, How Were We To Know on November 17. The Scottish singer-songwriter is best known for her emotional and honest storytelling, and fans can expect more of that on her upcoming record.

Dolly Parton: Rockstar