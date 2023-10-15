It is an unlikely new subgenre of music that has gone down a storm among those playing one of the biggest video games of the year.

Now, the Scottish singer-songwriter who shot to fame for his renditions of traditional sea shanties on social media has found a new audience by performing in outer space – or at least a virtual version of it.

Nathan Evans, who hit the top of the charts when his version of a 19th-century shanty went viral around the world during the pandemic, has recorded several songs for Starfield, a critically lauded new science fiction role playing game.

More than 10 million people have played the title since its release last month, entering a world which gives players the freedom to roam the stars. Its array of planets feature a host of missions, activities, and characters to meet.

Among them is Evans, who lent his voice to the game as the captain of a fictional spaceship known as The Valentine. Those players who encounter him can enjoy a moment of musical respite, with Evans singing songs he wrote for the game.

In the weeks since Starfield’s release, the performances have become a hit on social media, with gamers uploading clips of the Scot’s futuristic shanties. One sees Evans singing a refrain about being “out in the blackness”, while another features his homesick captain expressing a wish to “go back home”.

Evans, whose new single, Driving to Nowhere, was released last month, told Scotland on Sunday: “It was actually Bethesda [Starfield’s producers] that reached out to me, which to me was mind blowing. I’m a massive gamer, and have been since I was a kid, so to have Bethesda reach out was crazy.”

Asked where he took inspiration, he explained: “It’s all about space, emptiness and vastness and that’s what I kind of tuned in to. I love space, I find it incredibly fascinating so that was another reason for me to grab the opportunity when it came around.”

Evans has also uploaded videos to TikTok which capture him recording the songs for Starfield. So far, they have been viewed nearly one million times, with some fans calling for the original songs to be released on streaming services.

"Slowly watching the players discover the songs has been amazing,” he added. “Some people have said searching and finding The Valentine in-game has been their favourite part, and the feedback from the actual songs online has been so good.

"Even from people that haven’t played the game and have heard the songs elsewhere, it’s amazing. It’s still so surreal though to think my voice will now be forever in a Bethesda game, I love that.

