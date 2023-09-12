National Geographic crowns Scottish Highlands in ‘Best of the World 2023’: These 13 Highland sites show why
The Scottish Highlands was crowned in National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list, and these thirteen Highland locations make it easy to see why.
In National Geographic’s Best of the World 2023 destination list the Scottish Highlands was shortlisted in the nature category. It stands side-by-side with the likes of Botswana, Slovenia and Big Bend National Park in Texas, US - picturesque locations that are no small feat to share the spotlight with on such a prestigious list.
Chief Executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead, commented: “Our landscapes and scenery is one of the top reasons that people visit Scotland and the Highlands is home to some of the country’s most important and special natural assets.
“It is fantastic that National Geographic has recognised the valuable environmental efforts that are being undertaken across the region and are sharing this with audiences across the world.”
In celebration, here are 13 stunning locations from the Scottish Highlands that show why it was recognised by National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2023’ list.