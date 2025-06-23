Rangers transfer target delays key decision as 'bumper' deal prepared for star man
Rangers transfer target Conor Coady will delay any decision on his immediate future with Leicester City this summer, as two English Premier League clubs get set to rival the Glasgow giants for his signature this summer.
The 10-cap England international has been strongly linked with a transfer to Ibrox this summer, with Sky Sports saying Rangers are ‘very keen’ on the experienced centre-back, who has just one-year left on his current contract at the King Power Stadium.
However, those interested in signing Coady this summer will forced to wait, after the Leicester defender shelved any immediate decisions on a transfer this summer in order to undertake a punditry job with broadcaster DAZN during the FIFA Club World Cup.
The 32-year-old was joined by former English Premier League stars Juan Pablo Angel and Luis Garcia to provide punditry on Real Madrid’s final group game against Mexican side Pachuca, and Rangers fans can’t fail to have been impressed by Coady’s tactical nous discussing the impact of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to the La Liga giants following his major transfer from Liverpool this summer.
Coady offered up a detailed analysis of the importance attacking dynamic full-backs, something that is expected to be prominent to Russell Martin’s tactical setup at Ibrox next season. "I think it is going to be really interesting,” said Coady. “He [Arda Güler] likes to come inside Trent. I think developing the relationship with Arda Güler will be so important for Real Madrid this season. It's really, really good for Real Madrid that they have got him going forward this season."
Elsewhere, Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell is reported to be lining up a ‘bumper’ new deal for Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin in order to fend off growing interest from the English Premier League. The 24-year-old is a reported target for Aston Villa this summer, with Unai Emery hoping to pair him with Belgium international teammates Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana next season at Villa Park.
However, according to the Daily Record, Raskin has emerged as a target for Midland neighbours Wolverhampton Wanderers too, saying: “The Premier League outfit have been closely tracking Raskin’s progress at Ibrox for more than 18 months and that the player’s advisers have been aware of the interest from the start. Raskin’s name remains high on a list of possible transfer targets this summer despite a major recent overhaul of the management structure at Molineux.
“Former Everton defender Matt Jackson, who was part of the former regime, has been promoted to a new position as director of player recruitment and development. It’s understood Jackson also believes Raskin is ready to make the step up to England’s top flight. Recently appointed sporting director Kevin Thelwell is believed to be preparing a bumper new wage packet in the hope of extending Raskin’s current deal but Rangers may have to consider offers if the player chooses not to put pen to paper.”
