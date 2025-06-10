Rangers have been linked with an interest in the 14-goal striker.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are considering a transfer move for highly-rated Croatian forward Matija Frigan this summer, according to reports in his homeland.

After confirming the appointment of Russell Martin as their new head coach last week, the Ibrox hierarchy will now turn their attention to the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season, which is scheduled to start in just 53 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linked to Leicester City’s Conor Coady, Southampton’s Flynn Downes and Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman over the weekend, the name of Frigan has now reportedly been added to their transfer wish list, as sporting director Kevin Thelwell and new club chairman Andrew Cavenagh look to make their first moves in the transfer market.

The 22-year-old is said to have caught interest from the likes of Hamburg and clubs in La Liga after he bagged 14 goals in all competitions for Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo last season. Strongly linked with a potential loan-to-buy move to Sunderland during the January transfer window, Frigan admitted the Black Cats held a ‘serious’ interest in him, with the Stadium of Light side believed to have eyed up a potential €15million deal.

Addressing links to Sunderland, who won promotion back to the English Premier League last month via the EFL Championship playoffs, Frigan told Croatian outlet Germanijak: "Yes, it is true that Sunderland is interested, and they are quite serious. I don’t want to go into details, but it’s nice to know that such a club is following me. The most important thing is that I play as well as possible at Westerlo, and then we’ll see what happens next."

Moving to Het Kuipje in the summer of 2023 following a prolific stint for HNK Rijeka in the top tier of Croatian football, he signed a five-year deal upon his arrival at the club. However, his form in front of goal has resulted in rising interest in his services, with a departure away from Belgium mooted this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The summer is coming, maybe a opportunity will arrive,” he told Germanijak, adding: “the most important thing is that I play as well as possible at Westerlo, and then we’ll see what happens next.”

Elsewhere, former Rangers loan hero Abdallah Sima has agreed a surprise new deal with English Premier League side Brighton, despite having yet to play for the Seagulls since his arrival at the club four years ago. The 23-year-old forward moved to the south coast from Slavia Prague for an undisclosed fee back in the summer of 2021, but has spent each of the last seasons on loan to various clubs, including a impressive spell at Ibrox in the 2023/24 season where he scored 16 goals in 39 appearances.

Abdallah Sima had a successful spell on loan at Rangers during the 2023/24 season, scoring 16 goals. | Getty Images