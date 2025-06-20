Rangers are hoping to complete a transfer move for the 32-year-old.

Rangers will face competition for one of their key targets this summer after it emerged the player had transfer interest from the English Premier League, according to reports.

Head coach Russell Martin is in the process of building his squad for next season following his appointment at Ibrox earlier in the month, and is believed to be extremely keen on a deal for experienced Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady, who faces an uncertain future with the Foxes following the club’s relegation to the EFL Championship.

Martin is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements following the release of veteran centre-back Leon Balogun and, as per Sky Sports, the new boss has earmarked Coady as a key signing, with the Gers ‘very keen’ to strike a deal for the 10-cap England international. They claim an approach has already been made to Leicester by the Ibrox hierarchy as they look to add valuable experience to their backline.

Conor Coady has been linked with a move back to Wolves this summer - but Rangers remain ‘very keen’ on the player. | Wolves via Getty Images

Part of the squad that suffered relegation from the English Premier League last season, the St Helen’s born defender is thought to be one a number of players Leicester will allow to leave this summer. Coady was restricted to just 19 appearances last season and the Midlands club could look to move him on for a fee, as they aim to rebuild their squad in order to push for an immediate return to the top flight.

Rangers are said to want to bring the defender to the club in order to add leadership. The centre-back has received heavy praise from former England head coach Gareth Southgate previously, who described him as having a “real infectious personality” as he lauded his positive impact team on dynamics in the Three Lions dressing room during their run to the final of Euro 2020.

Ex-England teammate Kieran Trippier echoed Southgate’s comments, saying: “I go back to the players that didn’t play. At the Euros I think we were away for five-and-a-half weeks. You see some guys, like Conor Coady. I don’t think he played one minute at the Euros for example. But he was incredible around the place. So positive, trained relentlessly every day, didn’t complain once, and that shows the kind of character that he is. He’s a great guy anyway, but you need a full team like that and England have that.”

However, the Glasgow giants could now be set to face serious competition for Coady’s signature after former club Wolverhampton Wanderers were credited with an interest in their former club captain and fan favourite, with numerous reports claiming the Midlands club are weighing up a bid for the England international.