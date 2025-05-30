Real Madrid are set to sign Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for a fee of £10million.

One of the most talked about transfers of the last 12 months has finally been confirmed after Liverpool announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be leaving Anfield in order to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid on June 1.

The Liverpool defender, who has been with the club for a total of 21 years having progressed through their academy, but will depart the club this summer after telling supporters he wanted a “new challenge”, with the Spanish side set to pay a fee of £10million, despite his contract expiring in just a few weeks.

First making his senior debut in October 2016, Alexander-Arnold has won a total of nine trophies during his time on Merseyside, having won two English Premier League titles in 2020 and 2025, one UEFA Champions League in 2019, an FA Cup in 2022, the EFL Cup in 2019 and 2024, the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and, finally, the FA Community Shield in 2022.

On leaving Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold said it was "the hardest decision" of his life, adding: “I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here,” highlighting his deep connection to the club. From the bottom of my heart I hope that one day the fans will recognise what I did for this team. There was never a minute I didn’t think about the team, since I was 6 years old, always Liverpool.”

This is how much Alexander-Arnold will reportedly earn by moving to Real Madrid next month:

Trent Alexander-Arnold will link up with England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid next season. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

How much will Trent Alexander-Arnold earn at Real Madrid?

The 26-year-old’s move to La Liga will see him become one of the highest paid players in Europe, though he will still reportedly earn significantly less than Bernabeu superstars such as Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, who command a reported salary of €400,577 and €600,962 per week respectively, according to Capology..The Liverpool right-back will earn a wage of approximately €178,434 (approximately £150,000) per week after tax at Real Madrid, according to reports.

That means his contract would see him bag approximately £7.8million per year, £21, 369 per day and £8,760 per hour after signing a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

What number will Trent Alexander-Arnold wear at Real Madrid?

The England international will be prevented from wearing his iconic number 66 shirt at Real Madrid as per La Liga rules, which state first-team players may only use numbers between 1 and 25, which correspond to the maximum squad size. At present, the available squad numbers are 12, 24 and 25, though there is speculation that Alexander-Arnold could take the number 10 shirt that is set to be vacated by Croatian legend Luka Modic this summer, however, Kylian Mbappe may have other ideas.

What have Liverpool said about Trent Alexander-Arnold move?

In a statement via their official website, Liverpool said: “Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.