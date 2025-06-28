Rangers mega move encouraged, Celtic deal ‘on brink’, Hibs departure confirmed - Scottish transfers

These are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Saturday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts.

Hearts youngster completes switch

Hearts have confirmed that teenage midfielder Macaulay Tait has re-joined newly promoted Livingston on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Almondvale, playing 23 times as David Martindale’s side won promotion back to the top flight of Scottish football via the playoffs. According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the deal is understood to have a break clause which can be activated in January, if required.

A statement on Hearts website read: “Macaulay will now continue his development at the Home of the Set Fare Arena and everyone at Hearts wishes him the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Macaulay Tait has re-joined Livingston on a season-long loan deal. | SNS Group

Hibs departure confirmed

Hibs midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh has departed Easter Road after agreeing a two-year deal with EFL League One club Mansfield Town. The 23-year-old Guyana international made 31 Scottish Premiership appearances in total following his move from AFC Bournemouth in January 2024, but has departed the club this summer after failing to nail down a regular first team spot last season.

“Everything seemed to make sense so it's the right move at the right time to go and push on," said Moriah-Welsh upon confirmation of the move. "I always want to improve as a player and a person. I'm an energetic midfielder who wants to get up and down and likes a tackle." Moriah-Welsh has joined The Stags for an undisclosed fee.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh has left Hibs after 18-months at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers ace close to £34m switch

Former Rangers loanee Malik Tillman is on the verge of completing a £34million move Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report from Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The American midfielder enjoyed successful season on loan at Ibrox during the 2022/23 season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists on the way to winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

It was strongly reported that Rangers had an option to buy Tillman following his season-long loan from Bayern Munich, with a reported fee of around £5.8million mooted. However, it was not activated by the Light Blues and he instead joined PSV Eindhoven the following summer on an initial loan, with the Dutch giants opting to make the deal permanent a year later.

Romano wrote on his official X account: “Bayer Leverkusen are now at final stages of Malik Tillman deal with details to be sorted.. and then, all done. Bayer are confident to get deal done for fee around €35/40m. Structure of the agreement now being discussed.”

Malik Tillman had a successful season on loan at Rangers in 2022/23. | SNS Group

Celtic deal ‘on brink’

Celtic youngster Matthew Anderson is ‘on the brink’ of a move to Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee this month. The 21-year-old Scotland youth international has spent the last two campaigns on loan to Admira Wacker in the Austrian second division, featuring a total of 43 times, but looks set to depart the club permanently this summer in search of first team football.

According to the Celtic Way, former B team captain Anderson will sign a three-year-deal at the Guldensporen Stadion after undergoing a medical, with the Belgian outfit fighting off competition from EFL Leagur One club Exeter City, Austrian duo Ried and WSG Tirol and Toulouse to the signing of the youngster. Aberdeen and Hearts were also credited with an interest in the defender.

Celtic Matthew Anderson is set to leave the club this summer. | SNS Group

Rangers mega move encouraged

Rangers have been told that Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen would be a ‘revelation’ at Ibrox, if they decided to firm up their reported interest in the midfielder this summer. The 33-year-old Danish international was linked with a potential switch to Glasgow by former Red Devils assistant manager Mick Brown earlier this month, and now former England winger Chris Waddle has fully endorsed the move, urging head coach Russell Martin to bring the experienced midfielder to Govan following the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.