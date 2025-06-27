Hibs confirm capture of 'eye-catching' 22 y/o amid Rangers links as compensation due

Scotland Under-21 star pens four-year deal at Easter Road

Head coach David Gray believes Hibs have secured one of the Scottish Premiership’s most “eye-catching” talents after completing the signing of Josh Mulligan.

The Scotland Under 21 international, who had been strongly linked with Rangers, has penned a four-year deal with the Easter Road club following the expiry of his contract with Dundee.

A defensive midfielder, who can also operate at right wing-back, Mulligan, 22, was a key player for Dundee last season, featuring in 34 of their 38 league games, setting up five goals in the process.

He departs his hometown club, where he has been since the age of eight, having made over 150 senior appearances, including loan spells with Cove Rangers and Peterhead. He has also been capped 16 times by Scotland Under-21s, scoring twice.

Mulligan turned down an improved offer from Dundee in order to join Hibs, who will be required to pay compensation to the Dens Park outfit with a fee yet to be agreed.

“Josh was one of the most eye-catching young players in the Scottish Premiership last season and has a lot of the attributes and characteristics we look for in our squad," said Gray.

“He’s a young player that’s eager to progress and develop, and gives us extra options with his versatility as he is comfortable as a central midfielder or at right wing-back. We’re delighted to add him to the group, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Mulligan himself stated it was a "no-brainer" to accept the offer from Hibs insisting they were the first club to make their interest known despite the rumours linking him with a move to Ibrox.

"I’m delighted," he told Hibs TV. "It has been a long time coming but it is definitely worth the wait. I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“Hibs were the first team that showed interest, and that is usually a good sign. They wanted me to come here and be in the first team. Playing against Hibs last season, seeing how good they were and how well run they were, it was a no brainer for me.

“There are obviously loads of good players in this squad but it was more the way they were playing, that’s what impressed me most. It’s something I want to be a part of moving forward.”

Mulligan is the third new arrival at Hibs this summer following the signings of Irish midfielder Jamie McGrath and Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger with the club also securing defender Rocky Bushiri on a new contract.

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Josh is someone we’ve been aware of for some time, and he performed excellently for Dundee last season.

“The number of senior games he’s played at his age is impressive, and as a club we’re keen to add young Scottish talent to our squad to help them reach their potential. Josh is another good character to add to the group, and I look forward to seeing him at Easter Road Stadium.”

