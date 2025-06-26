Derek McInnes conscious of Hearts pressure to deliver silverware amid mystery over injured defender

McInnes hopes to end Hearts’ 13-year trophy drought

Not since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, in what proved to be Derek McInnes’ final campaign in charge of Aberdeen, has the new Hearts manager felt a certain pressure to win some silverware.

His time at Kilmarnock did involve winning a cup, but that was the Championship trophy and the Rugby Park side had been favourites to win promotion in any case. Once in the Premiership, their focus was initially on staying up and then when they did this, McInnes exceeded expectations by reaching Europe the following season.

Now at Tynecastle, as it was at Pittodrie, things are different. This is is especially the case given the news on Wednesday that Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom’s near £10 million investment in Hearts is now complete. The billionaire has reiterated his intention to ‘disrupt’ the pattern of domination in Scottish football which most people have interpreted as seeking to challenge Celtic and Rangers - and Aberdeen - for honours.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes during a training session at the Oriam this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It’s not simply a case of ‘over to you Derek’. In view of the way Hearts are intending to operate, several people, including sporting director Graeme Jones, will have a say in what the first-team looks like. However, as it always does, the buck stops with the manager – or head coach, as McInnes is officially titled.

“I feel there is a pressure to deliver,” he said, when the prospect of winning silverware, with Hearts having not won anything since the Scottish Cup win over rivals Hibs in 2012, was put to him. “I feel there has to be a sense that what we are serving up is better than what is expected.”

In a way McInnes has arrived at Hearts at a good time. Even if he leads the team to the top half of the table, he will have improved on the previous season.

“I am conscious we have come from being a bottom-six team,” he said. “We have not made a cup final, we have not made Europe. So we have to make sure those improvements are obvious to everyone.

“Hopefully that plays out in terms of silverware. How you judge success can be gauged on so many levels, whether it is more value on the pitch, more revenue, qualification for Europe. I am no different to supporters, real success and tangible success is silverware. It is something I am well aware is expected of us going forward.”

Managers often like to build from the back when putting their stamp on a team. McInnes has already added centre-half Stuart Findlay, who he knows from Kilmarnock days. Findlay has signed another loan agreement from Oxford United for the duration of the 2025-26 season.

New signing Stuart Findlay during a Hearts training session at the Oriam this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McInnes intends to keep left-back/centre-half Stephen Kingsley, who has been linked with moves away. But he admits eleven defenders, as it stands, might be excessive.

“I’m just wanting to work with good players,’ he said. “Stephen's a player that I think has got a lot to offer. Including young Lewis Neilson, I've got eleven defenders across the squad. It's probably one or two too many in terms of when the window closes, but you don't know every eventuality. We've already picked up one wee injury to a defender at the minute, so you never know how these things go.”