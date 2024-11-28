The former Rangers hitman was at the centre of Champions League drama.

Ex-Rangers forward Malik Tillman was at the star of a dramatic late comeback in the UEFA Champions League last night as PSV Eindhoven staged a stunning comeback to beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 at the Philips Stadion.

The Dutch giants looked set to suffer a damaging home defeat after goals from Danylo Sikan (8) and Oleksandr Zubkov (37) meant they trailed the Ukrainian outfit 2-0 at half-time, with Peter Bosz’s Eindhoven side looking out of sorts for the majority of the clash.

With just one win from their opening four Champions League games, PSV’s last 16 hopes were hanging in the balance when they were handed a lifeline 20 minutes from time when Shakhtar were reduced to 10 men after Brazilian defender Pedrinho was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Johan Bakayoko

As the Dutch giants pushed forward, ex-Rangers star Tillman reduce the deficit with just three minutes of remaining with a smart low free-kick that bamboozled Shaktar ‘keeper Dmytro Riznyk and sneaked in at the near post. However, the American would go one better with just 10 seconds remaining on normal time when he blasted home a 25-yard equaliser to send the home crowd into raptures.

Astonishingly, PSV would then complete one of the biggest comebacks in Champions League history when Tillman’s fellow American team-mate Ricardo Pepi stabbed home from close range in the final minute of injury time to secure the most unlikely of late victory’s and send his side into 18th place in the table.

The 22-year-old, who won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year during his season long loan at Ibrox during the 2022/23 season, has been heavily linked to a number of English Premier League clubs ahead of January transfer window, with new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said to have made him a primary target. Aston Villa have also been credited with a strong interest.