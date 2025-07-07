Hearts arrivals and exits, ex-Celtic kid back in Scotland, Rangers winger update - transfer news

All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Monday evening:

Hearts set to land wingers

Hearts are closing in on the signing on two wingers ahead their competitive season beginning this week.

Deals have been agreed for Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore and provided both their medicals and visa applications are completed on time, the duo could both be in the Hearts squad for Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup curtain-raiser against Dunfermline Athletic at Tynecastle.

Hearts will pay a fee in the region of £100,000 to Italian third-tier side US Sambenedettese for Albanian wide man Kerjota, 23, while Burkina Faso internationalist Kabore, 24, is set to join for a small fee from Estonian side JK Narva Trans. Both players have been identified by Jamestown Analytics.

Speaking to Estonian media, Kabore said of his move: “I don't know how they found me. I have to express a huge thank you to my agent. I'm very happy that I had the opportunity to make a step up from the Estonian Premier League.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

“I will continue working there, hoping to go even further. Why not become the top scorer in the Scottish league and then move on from there? To England or France? I will take it step by step. I will miss Narva and Estonia. I started playing for Trans last season, but I feel like this team has become a family for me. I wish the club all the best. It's sad to leave here, but it's a step that has to be taken. My ambition remains the same everywhere — I want to score in every possible game.”

Meanwhile, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has allowed centre-half Lewis Neilson to join fellow Premiership club Falkirk on loan for the 2025/26 season. The 22-year-old had a stint with the Bairns on loan from previous club Dundee United in which he made 10 appearances in the closing months of the 2020-21 season.

Hearts have also sanctioned a loan move for goalkeeper Liam McFarlane to join League One side Alloa Athletic for the full season.

Matondo has delayed Rangers return

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo is not expected to be back at Ibrox until next month after having surgery on a knee issue.

The 24-year-old Welsh winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Hannover 96 in the second tier of German football and has one more year left on his contract.

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo spent the second half of last season on loan at Hannover. | SNS Group

Matondo last played for Rangers in January under previous manager Philippe Clement and will have been keen to impress new head coach Russell Martin, who took over in Govan last month.

Rangers are understood to want new wide players after Vaclav Cerny - a key player last season - returned to Wolfsburg after his loan deal expired.

Motherwell land striker

Motherwell have signed former Celtic youngster Eseosa Sule on a season-long loan from West Brom.

The Scottish-born forward came through the Hoops’ youth system before moving to The Hawthorns in 2023. After making just one League Cup appearance for the Baggies last August, Sule has returned north in search of more game time.

“The chance to get regular first-team minutes was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to,” Sule told the Well website. “This move makes sense. Being from the area, I know the club and what it means to the supporters.

“Many players have come here and it has helped their development. I hope to be the next player to experience that.”

Killie swoop for duo

Kilmarnock have announced the arrivals of Dutch striker Djenairo Daniels and Welsh midfielder Tom Lowery. Both players have signed two-year contracts at Rugby Park.

Daniels, 23, has moved to Rugby Park after spending the first half of 2025 with Cork, where he scored five goals in 12 appearances.

Midfielder Tom Lowery has joined Kilmarnock. | Getty Images

After spending time in the academies of both PSV Eindhoven and Utrecht in his homeland, Daniels also had stints in Canada, Portugal and Iceland before moving to the League of Ireland.