Rangers head coach Russell Martin is hoping to add further to his squad at Ibrox this summer. Cr: SNS Group.

£10m ace joins, Igamane leaves, 145-goal man signs - Rangers' dream XI if the latest transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 17:30 BST

How Rangers’ starting XI could look at the start of the 2025/26 season if the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club are true...

Rangers’ work in the transfer window has accelerated in the last week, with head coach Russell Martin looking to reshape his squad for the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign.

The 38-year-old boss added Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard last week, following on from the signings of Max Aarons and Lyall Cameron earlier in the window. However, it is clear the Ibrox hierarchy are not done yet as they aim revamp a squad that has struggled to halt Celtic’s domestic dominance in recent years.

There’s been outgoings too, with Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun all departing upon the expiry of their contracts. But will Hamza Igamane join them? The Moroccan is linked with a megabucks move to Lille, and is believed to have already agreed terms on a four-year contract in France. Elsewhere, Clinton Nsiala has been told he can find a new club, with Martin seemingly exploring further additions at centre-back and on the wings.

With the transfer rumour mill in overdrive, Rangers’ squad could have a very new look when the season gets underway on August 2 against Motherwell. Here, The Scotsman look at what Rangers’ dream starting XI would look like if the latest rumours surrounding Ibrox are true.

Despite some high-profile mistakes, Jack Butland had been backed to reclaim the Rangers number one shirt in the season ahead.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Despite some high-profile mistakes, Jack Butland had been backed to reclaim the Rangers number one shirt in the season ahead.

The Bournemouth right-back has not been brought in to sit on the bench, though he will face strong competition from James Tavernier for the position. Interesting that the skipper played at centre-back against Club Brugge last weekend, though.

2. RB: Max Aarons/James Tavernier

The Bournemouth right-back has not been brought in to sit on the bench, though he will face strong competition from James Tavernier for the position. Interesting that the skipper played at centre-back against Club Brugge last weekend, though.

Has cemented his position as Rangers number one centre-back over the last 18 months, and should fit well into Russell Martin's 'ultra possession' style of play.

3. CB: John Souttar

Has cemented his position as Rangers number one centre-back over the last 18 months, and should fit well into Russell Martin's 'ultra possession' style of play.

The big defender joined Wolves for a fee of £10million from Red Star Belgrade in January, but is said closing in on a loan deal to Rangers after struggling to nail down a regular starting spot at Molineux.

4. CB: Nasser Djiga

The big defender joined Wolves for a fee of £10million from Red Star Belgrade in January, but is said closing in on a loan deal to Rangers after struggling to nail down a regular starting spot at Molineux.

