Inter Miami lie in wait after Canadian side take down another Mexican foe

Scotland playmaker Ryan Gauld faces a race against the clock to be fit for a clash with Lionel Messi after his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates booked a CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final tie with Inter Miami in dramatic circumstances.

The Whitecaps reached the last four of the competition after overcoming Mexican giants Pumas on away goals following a 3-3 draw on aggregate. After a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg back in British Columbia, Tristian Blackman netted in the third minute of stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw in Mexico City and ensure Vancouver’s progression.

Their feat was made even more admirable due to Gauld’s absence. The Vancouver captain and talisman has not played since March 9 after picking up a knee injury during a 2-0 win over Montreal and missing Scotland’s Nations League play-off matches against Greece. He was reported to be sidelined for several weeks and will now battle to be available for the showdown with US side Inter Miami, who have Messi, Luis Suarez and Hugo Lloris in their ranks.

Ryan Gauld picked up an injury while playing for Vancouver last month. | Getty Images

The first leg of the semi-final is due to take place on Wednesday, April 23 at BC Place before the return match seven days later at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Former Dundee United and Hibs creative forward Gauld has a new manager in Danish coach Jesper Sørensen, who revelled in watching his team pull off a surprise result against Pumas. It is the second time in the CONCACAF Champions Cup that Vancouver have ousted Mexican opposition after taking out Monterrey in the last 16.

"This is high up as a coach,” said Sørensen. “ I don't know how high I would rank it, but it's definitely up there. Getting to the semifinal stage in CONCACAF is not something that comes along very often.

"And you don't know that when you start out the tournament, of course, you hope you go along. But you're up against tough opponents all the time and also playing under different circumstances."

Messi magic for Miami

Messi scored twice on Wednesday night as Inter Miami came from two goals down on aggregate to book a date with Vancouver. Trailing 1-0 to Los Angeles FC from the first leg, Miami fell further behind to an early goal before fighting back to claim a 3-1 second leg win. Messi completed the comeback with a late penalty that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Defender Aaron Long put the visitors in control of the tie with a vital away goal after just nine minutes and Los Angeles held the advantage until the 35th minute when Messi found some space on the edge of the penalty area and fired in a left-footed equaliser.

Miami levelled the tie on aggregate midway through the second half, courtesy of a misjudgment by former Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris. The ex-French captain came to meet Noah Allen’s ball into the box, but anticipated a touch from Federico Redondo, which never came and the ball eluded everyone en route to the side of the net.

Leo Messi helped fire Inter Miami into the semi-finals. | Getty Images

Suarez had a header from a Messi cross ruled out for offside moments later as Miami, trailing on away goals, went in search of a winner. Their pressure was finally rewarded when VAR confirmed a penalty for handball, Messi stepping up to score from the spot six minutes from time.

Oscar Ustari made two saves as the visitors pressed forward through a lengthy stoppage time before Miami were able to celebrate a last-four berth.