All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and more

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Thursday morning:

Rangers ramp up transfer activity

Rangers are expected to make further additions to their squad in the coming days after completing the double signing of defender Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United and midfielder Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Town’s Norwegian midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is reported to be in talks with Rangers about a permanent transfer, while Ibrox head coach Russell Martin is eyeing up further defensive recruitments with Leicester City’s Conor Coady and Nasser Djiga of Wolves. Fresh speculation this morning has also linked Rangers to West Brom midfielder Jon Swift.

Rangers have their first pre-season match on Sunday when they take on Club Brugge at Ibrox ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos later this month.

Thelo Aasgaard is a transfer target for Rangers. | Getty Images

Celtic linked with midfielder Morton

Celtic have taken an interest in Liverpool’s defensive midfielder Tyler Morton, according to SportsBoom.

Morton, 22, came through the youth ranks at Anfield while current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Reds. He spent last season on loan at Hull City and is understood not to have a long-term future under Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest is said to be high in England Under-21 internationalist Morton, who helped his country win the recent European Championships, with West Ham, Ajax, Braga and Club Brugge said to be monitoring his situation.

Tyler Morton was part of the England team that won the under-21 Euros. | Getty Images

Taylor dispels Tierney Celtic suggestions

Scotland defender Greg Taylor has lifted the lid on his move from Celtic to Greek side PAOK, ending a six-year association with the Premiership champions.

"It's probably the toughest decision I have had in my career,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “There was a million things to weigh up - but I just felt it was the right time to do it. I wanted to play regularly, and that is probably the big factor."

Asked about criticism that he was "not up for the challenge" of summer signing Kieran Tierney for the starting left-back slot, Taylor responded: "I would certainly not say that is fair. There has been competition for my place at Celtic in the whole six years i was there, and it was not something I ever shirked from. So, no, I wouldn't say it was particularly Kieran coming back, it just felt like it was the right time for me to try something different."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Taylor left Celtic this summer. | Getty Images

Shankland set for Hearts

Hearts are poised to announce a contract extension for striker Lawrence Shankland after the 29-year-old was pictured jetting out to the club’s Spanish training camp on Wednesday evening.

Shankland has been involved in a long-running new deal saga with the Jambos after becoming a free agent last month, but following further negotiations, the Scotland hitman is set to commit his long-term future to the Tynecastle outfit.

Hearts face Crawley Town in a final pre-season friendly in Spain before flying back to Scotland. They drew 1-1 with St Mirren on Wednesday, with Beni Baningime scoring their goal.

Lawrence Shankland is set to rejoin Hearts. | Getty Images

Dundee close in on signing

Dundee manager Steven Pressley admits that he is close to adding another striker to his squad following the arrival of Emile Acquah last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re getting very close on another striker. We’re very close on that," Pressley said to The Courier. “We hope to have some news on that within the next 48 hours.

“We feel that that’s really moving in the right direction. That would be positive because in all areas of the pitch we want competition. We only have two natural strikers in the building at this moment in time.