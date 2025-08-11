Rangers deal ‘close’, Celtic 'join' £4.3m race, Scotland stars in demand - Scottish transfer news

Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team this Friday morning.

Aberdeen's move for Marko Lazetic is entering the ‘final stages’, according to reports. | AFP via Getty Images

Aberdeen deal enters ‘final stages’

Aberdeen’s move to bring AC Milan youngster Marko Lazetic to the club is entering the ‘final stages’ after the two clubs agreed a deal for the striker over the weekend. Head coach Jimmy Thelin is desperate to add more firepower to his squad after seeing his side fail to score in their opening two games. He also allowed Senegalese attacker Pape Habib Guèye to join Kasimpasa last week.

A deal for Lazetic had stalled last week, with the Dons unable to reach an agreement on a fee for the player, though talks over the weekend appeared to have resulted in the two clubs reaching a compromise for the player, who cost the San Siro outfit £3.5million when he joined from Red Star Belgrade three years ago. However, according to a report from the Daily Record, Aberdeen have now struck up a ‘bargain’ agreement that will see them land the Serbian youth international on a free transfer, with the club striking a deal that will only see them pay a 20 per cent sell-on.

Lennon Miller has serious transfer interest from a number of Serie A clubs - with one to make a transfer breakthrough following an improved bid. | SNS Group

Lennon Miller latest

Scotland international Lennon Miller is edging closer to the Fir Park exit door after Udinese ‘opened fresh talks’ with Motherwell over a move for the teenage starlet, according to reports. The 18-year-old midfielder is in serious demand and was not included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren in Paisley, as talks continue over a departure.

Fellow Serie A outfits Bologna, Fiorentina and Torino are all believed to be vying with I Bianconeri for the teenager’s signature this summer, while Celtic are also credited with a long-term interest in the Scottish talent. The first club to launch an official bid, Kosta Runjaić’s side had a bid of £2.5million rejected for the midfielder in January, but are now hoping an improved bid of £4.5million will be accepted and allow them to bring Miller to the Bluenergy Stadium this month.

Scotland defender Max Johnston has interest from several clubs on the continent. | Getty Images

Scotland starlet in-demand

In-demand Scotland defender Max Johnston continues to be linked with a move away from Sturm Graz this month, with Derby County now said to be ready to return with a third bid for the 21-year-old defender this week. Johnston had been linked to several clubs from around the continent, with Atalanta, Lens, Nice, Southampton, Sunderland, Augsburg, AS Saint-Étienne and Hamburg all being credited with an interest in the player this summer. Die Schwoazn is believed to be looking for a fee of around £3million.

Derby have already had bids of £1.4m and £1.6m knocked back by the Austrian outfit in the last week, with Panathinaikos also now joining the race for his signature, with the Greek side said to be ‘closely monitoring’ his situation at the Merkur Arena. The ex-Motherwell youngster remains under contract for the Austrian Bundesliga champions until 2027 and was a regular starter last season, as Sturm Graz were crowned Austrian champions for the second season in a row.

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Le Havre centre-back Etienne Youte this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic join £4.3m race

Celtic are ready to rival both Anderlecht and Besiktas for £4.3million-rated Etienne Youte, as head coach Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his defence further ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1. The Hoops boss secured the season-long loan signing of Manchester City centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey last week, but reports from French site Paris Normandie have linked the Scottish champions with interest in the Le Havre ace.

The 23-year-old featured regularly in Ligue 1 last season, as they escaped relegation on the final day of the season. With just one year left on his current deal at Stade Oceane this month. “I know now that I have to be patient before making a decision,” said Youte told the French press. “For the moment, I'm here and I feel good within this group. I'm preparing for the season. If there are interesting offers for me and for the club, we will find an agreement together."

Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy has chosen to move to Rangers, ahead of Rayo Vallecano, according to reports. | Getty Images

Rangers deal ‘close’

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy, despite weekend reports from journalist Fran Campos Vázquez claiming he had opted to sign for La Liga rivals Rayo Vallecano instead. The 20-year-old Senegalese centre-back reached an agreement on personal terms with both the Gers and Los Franjirrojos last week, and was keen to make a “quick decision” over his future, as per reports.

