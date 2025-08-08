Hibs land Zambian internationalist but still have sights on another central midfielder

Gray bolsters squad with arrival of player from Young Boys

Hibs plan to sign another first-team midfielder despite bolstering their squad with the arrival of Miguel Chaiwa from Young Boys.

Chaiwa, 21, has been bought by Hibs from the Swiss club for an undisclosed fee. The defensive midfielder has penned a three-year deal at Easter Road, although the capital club have an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Chaiwa, who has 11 Zambia caps to his name, moved to Young Boys from his homeland in 2022 and made 31 appearances across his three seasons with the Bern-based club, including three substitute outings in the Champions League last term.

Hibs are awaiting a work permit for Chaiwa and he is unlikely to be involved in Sunday’s Premiership match against Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

While Chaiwa adds to head coach David Gray’s options, the club remain keen to bring in another central midfielder who can fulfil the same role performed by Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis last season. Josh Mulligan, who arrived from Dundee earlier this summer, has filled that position so far, but can also be used as a right wing-back.

Other options in midfield include Dylan Levitt, Alasana Manneh and Josh Campbell, while captain Joe Newell is not expected back until next month after being sidelined by groin surgery.

Hibs also anticipate further exits before the window closes. They announced earlier on Friday that centre-half Marvin Ekpiteta has joined MK Dons. “I didn’t play as much as I’d have liked to last year, I want to play regular football again,” the 29-year-old said.

‘A player with a lot of potential’