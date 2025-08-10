Manager feels shot-shy Idah needs help despite big win at Pittodrie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reiterated his desire to strengthen his forward line after watching his strikers toil once more despite winning 2-0 against Aberdeen.

The league champions were reliant on goals from midfielders Benjamin Nygren - his first for the club - and Reo Hatate to down the Dons, with last season’s goalscorers Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah once again firing a blank in the north-east. Rodgers believes that Idah would benefit from more competition, with the focus on the Irishman as he tries to fill the shoes vacated by Kyogo Furuhashi in January in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he has sympathy for Idah, whose last Celtic goal was on May 14 at Pittodrie, Rodgers said on the 24-year-old: "Listen, there's no doubt that we need to reinforce the top line. There's no doubt, I'm really pleased with where we are structurally in defensive numbers. You know, we've got a squad from our back line to midfield that can cope domestically and cope in the European competition. So, I'm really pleased with that aspect.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans after the win over Aberdeen. | SNS Group

“But I think we need competition at the top end of the field. So, yes, for Adam, he's a big, honest boy. He was at his best here when was really challenging with Kyogo for the position. And that is something that is important, I think, for us to get. But in the meantime, we work hard and he'll always be that reference for us.”

Pressed if Idah just needs a goal to spark him back into form, Rodgers continued: "Yes, listen, you're a striker at Celtic. You have to be strong mentally. You've got to score goals, of course. But I've a lot of faith in him. He really needs that real competition beside him. And I think that's what you then get the most out of him. So, yes, he didn't quite score today, but he worked very hard. And he's given his all and it'll get better as the season goes on.”

Celtic will have a Champions League play-off tie later this month against either Kairat Almaty and Slovan Bratislava to negotiate and if they want a new striker for that match, he must be registered by Thursday. "I really don't know at this point,” was the manager’s response if an addition will be made by that deadline. “I think for us, it's something that we know we need to do. But in the meantime, we'll work with the players that are here until our reinforcements arrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield duo excel for Celtic

Rodgers labelled his team’s performance as “excellent” at Pittodrie and was delighted with the contributions of Nygren and Hatate. “I thought we had real good control and domination of the game,” the manager said. “Scored two outstanding goals, could have had more. And then in the moments we had to be strong, we showed strength and power and kept any efforts on goal to a minimum. So, yes, really pleased for the players.”

Celtic sit top of the league on maximum points, already four points ahead of Old Firm rivals Rangers. Despite rumblings over transfer activity and style of play, they remain in a good place and Rodgers had some words for critics. “Listen, there'll always be a narrative around,” he said. “You know, I'd heard something the other day about ‘you don't play good football and don't play that, we've never played that in the last two years’. So, I think there's a number of people that really don't like me here at Celtic!

“But with me and looking at the team, I'm really happy to see how the players are, the current players that we have. Two clean sheets, control, a difficult game, showed a resilience last week to break through. And we're tickling along nicely. And, as we know, what will make the football always smile that wee bit more and a bit more creative is the level of player. So, we hope we can do that and then we'll be, hopefully by the end of the month, in a really good place.”

Rodgers also praised Tierney for battling on despite being sick at half time and his cross for the opening goal. “That's what his super strength is,” Rodgers added. “He's really good in that moment where one v one, he's got really explosive speed. And his crossing ability is really good. We've seen it last week at St Mirren, putting some great balls into the box. We didn't quite get the goal, but yes, he'd done well to come out for the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad