Celtic's £20m reserve is rendered redundant as normal service resumes amid No 9 issues

Aberdeen pose little threat to champions as Scottish Cup exploits seem far away

Normal service has been resumed between Aberdeen and Celtic, 78 days on from an aberration to the form guide that gave the Dons their historic Scottish Cup victory at Hampden. Celtic were comfortable and deserved 2-0 winners here at Pittodrie against a team they so often come out on top against.

Not that Aberdeen fans would trade in that incredible victory over Celtic at the national stadium, that ensured last season was a big success. But much work is required at Pittodrie this month to make sure the Dons are competitive at the sharp end of the Premiership this time around. After matches against Hearts and the defending champions, they are the only team with zero points and prop up the rest.

Early days, of course. Celtic will inwardly be saying the same thing, even though they have a maximum haul and have an already a healthy four-point lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers. Nevertheless, we are already seeing that domestically, Celtic are still far ahead of their supposed nearest challengers.

Brendan Rodgers congratulates Adam Idah and Kieran Tierney after Celtic's win over Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers’ men were not at their best offensively in the opening-day 1-0 win over St Mirren seven days ago and needed a late goal from Callum McGregor to spare blushes. There wasn’t much improvement from the front three of Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and James Forrest, who was preferred to Yang Hjun-jun, but once again their midfield came up trumps in the north east.

Benjamin Nygren scored his first goal for the club on 27 minutes when he timed his run impeccably into the penalty box to convert a Kieran Tierney cross. And then Reo Hatate, who on his last visit to Pittodrie picked up an injury that ruled him out of the aforementioned Scottish Cup final, showed his class with a gorgeous strike from distance that found the net via a big smacker off the crossbar.

Celtic have the paramedics in their midfield to give this team a kiss of life when the strikers don’t have a pulse. Rodgers will surely be concerned by another ineffective performance from his No 9 Idah, who for all his endeavour yet again showed no end product. Maeda is another in a bit of a rut, although he at least has strong form in the book from last season. He has yet to properly dovetail with Tierney at left-back.

Yengi poses a problem to Aberdeen

Tierney was impressive again. He’s just a very, very good left-back - both defensively and offensively. His fellow summer arrival Nygren also played well, and his goal will surely imbue him with confidence. He was preferred to Arne Engels, Luke McCowan and Paulo Bernardo in midfield, which emphasises the embarrassment of riches Celtic have in that part of the team. The Swede also provided the assist to Hatate after a nice passing move.

Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers continued their solid partnership at centre-half. The latter was foot perfect, although the Celtic defence will have tougher afternoons than against Aberdeen’s new No 9 Kusini Yengi, who carried as much threat as a paper bag blowing in the wind. The poor Australian looks completely devoid of confidence, but his game was summed up by a horrendous bit of control when he was given a chance following good work from Topi Keskinen. His substitution on 55 minutes was greeted by some cheers by the home fans. AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic is set to sign for the club, and the hope will be that the Serbian can add a tangible goal threat.

Aberdeen need more than just another striker, though. They have only won five league games in their past 29 matches. Their next top-flight game, because of European commitments, doesn’t come until August 31. The experienced duo of Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen comprehensively lost out in the midfield battle.

That is where Celtic are so strong. Captain Callum McGregor was reduced to tears after the Scottish Cup final defeat, but he was the conductor at Pittodrie, ably assisted by Nygren and Hatate in front of him - with £20m worth of midfield talent on the bench.

Aberdeen started brightly enough but their only moment of note was an Adil Aouchiche strike from distance that Kasper Schmeichel saved well. Once Nygren converted Tierney’s cross, it was largely one-way traffic.