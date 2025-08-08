Rangers ‘agree terms’, Celtic mystery move, Ben Doak latest - Scottish transfer news

Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and the Scotland national team this Friday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip on Friday morning, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and the Scotland national team.

Hibs target Nectar Triantis has interest from several clubs this summer. | SNS Group

Hibs target linked to EFL move

Hibs transfer target Nectar Triantis continues to attract interest from a growing number of clubs this summer, with EFL Championship promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion the latest side said to be linked with an interest in the Sunderland player. The 22-year-old won Player of the Year at Hibs last season after an extremely successful loan spell, and head coach David Gray has already admitted he’d like to bring the Australian back to Edinburgh this summer, if a move is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to a report from MackemNews, West Brom have now held ‘international discussions’ over a potential loan move to the Hawthorns this season, with new head coach Ryan Mason mulling over a bid for the player following his impressive spell at Easter Road last season. Reports last week claimed that Derby County had tabled an offer of £1.2million for Triantis, although Rams manager John Eustace distanced himself from a move, meaning as of yet Triantis remains a Sunderland player.

Ben Doak has interest from across Europe after his breakthrough season last year. | Getty Images

Ben Doak latest

Scotland internationalist Ben Doak is considering an exit from Liverpool this summer, with a number of clubs battling for his signature. According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the teenager is seeking to play regular first-team football this season, and has serious interest from Leeds United and West Ham, while both Bologna and Monaco are keeping tabs on the player’s situation.

The 19-year-old impressed on loan with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last season, scoring three goals and assisting a further seven before a thigh injury cut short his season at the Riverside Stadium, while he also became a regular starter for the Scotland national team after making an explosive impact in the Nations League. Both Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace had offers of around £16million rejected in January, though several reports now claim that Liverpool would be willing to discuss a transfer if a bid of £20million is made for the former Celtic academy star.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey joined Celtic on loan from Manchester City earlier this week. | SNS Group

Celtic launch mystery move

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is ready to launch another raid on the Japanese top flight, as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the season. The Hoops boss has been frustrated in his pursuit of Jakob Breum and Michel-Ange Balikwisha this month, but has been boosted by the arrival of Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have also been linked with a move for Cagliari’s Slovakian defender Adam Obert before the window closes, with the Celtic manager aiming to beef up his backline ahead of the Champions League qualifiers later this month. According to a report from the Daily Record, the club are also ready to return to the J-League in their quest for signings, with an unnamed player said to be viewed as a ‘potential’ option for the club. “We will wait until the end of the month,” said Rodgers earlier this week. “We concentrated on the players that are here and hope to do some business over the period. I am not going to get bogged down on it, we know what we need.”

Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy (left) has ‘agreed terms’ with Rangers. | Getty Images

Rangers ‘agree terms’

Rangers defensive target Nobel Mendy will reportedly make a ‘quick decision’ over his future in the coming days after the club ‘agreed personal terms’ with the 20-year-old, as per a report from transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri. The Senegalese, who can play centre-back or left-back, faces a choice between a move to Ibrox, or La Liga, after Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano also struck up an agreement with the player in recent days. The 6ft 2in made just two appearances for Betis in the league last season, but featured prominently for the club’s B team in the Primera Federación.

Meanwhile, Rangers-linked striker Dor Turgeman could be set for a move to the MLS this summer, after the New England Revolution became the first club to launch an official offer for the player. Linked to Rangers throughout the transfer window, the 21-year-old has courted interest from several clubs in Europe after bagging 15 goals for Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League.