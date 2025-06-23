Here are 12 of the best free agents currently available to Scottish Premiership clubs. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are 12 of the best free agents currently available to Scottish Premiership clubs. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

12 free agents available to Rangers, Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals this summer - including £25m midfielder

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:00 BST

Here are 13 free agents available to Celtic, Rangers and other Scottish Premiership clubs this summer.

The Scottish Premiership transfer window is now open and Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and other Scottish Premiership clubs are already hard at work as they build the strongest squads possible for the upcoming season.

Big money moves naturally catch the attention of supporters, but there are plenty of bargain free transfers able to be found throughout the summer, with a number of top quality players available on the free agent market each and every transfer window.

As shown by the signings of Kasper Schmeichel at Celtic, Junior Hoilett at Hibs and Liam Kelly at Rangers, these signings can prove to be shrewd to top flight teams and can make important contributions without the need for a transfer fee.

Here, The Scotsman look at 12 of the top free agents available to clubs in the Scottish Premiership this summer...

Has over 200 senior appearances to his name, having played for the likes of Southampton, Middlesbrough and Queens Park and Rangers. Would be a strong option for any Scottish Premiership side looking to add experience to their goalkeeping ranks this summer.

1. Joe Lumley - Southampton

Has over 200 senior appearances to his name, having played for the likes of Southampton, Middlesbrough and Queens Park and Rangers. Would be a strong option for any Scottish Premiership side looking to add experience to their goalkeeping ranks this summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Capped three times by England, he was linked to Celtic in January having already been signed by Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool. Has been starved of first team football at the London Stadium in recent years, but would provide a goal-scoring instinct for sides looking to add an experienced and deadly poacher to their squad this summer.

2. Danny Ings - West Ham United

Capped three times by England, he was linked to Celtic in January having already been signed by Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool. Has been starved of first team football at the London Stadium in recent years, but would provide a goal-scoring instinct for sides looking to add an experienced and deadly poacher to their squad this summer. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A veteran of over 250 English Premier League appearances at both Burnley and Brentford, the centre-back has bags experience at top level. At 35 though, he would need to be viewed as a short-term option.

3. Ben Mee - Brentford

A veteran of over 250 English Premier League appearances at both Burnley and Brentford, the centre-back has bags experience at top level. At 35 though, he would need to be viewed as a short-term option. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Scotland international is departing Carrow Road this summer after four successful years at the club. Still just 29, Gunn has years left in the tank and could view a move across the border favourably in order to increase his chances of becoming Scotland's undisputed number one.

4. Angus Gunn - Norwich City

The Scotland international is departing Carrow Road this summer after four successful years at the club. Still just 29, Gunn has years left in the tank and could view a move across the border favourably in order to increase his chances of becoming Scotland's undisputed number one. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CelticRangersScottish PremiershipHeartsTransfer rumours
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice