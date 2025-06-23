The Scottish Premiership transfer window is now open and Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and other Scottish Premiership clubs are already hard at work as they build the strongest squads possible for the upcoming season.

Big money moves naturally catch the attention of supporters, but there are plenty of bargain free transfers able to be found throughout the summer, with a number of top quality players available on the free agent market each and every transfer window.

As shown by the signings of Kasper Schmeichel at Celtic, Junior Hoilett at Hibs and Liam Kelly at Rangers, these signings can prove to be shrewd to top flight teams and can make important contributions without the need for a transfer fee.

Here, The Scotsman look at 12 of the top free agents available to clubs in the Scottish Premiership this summer...

1 . Joe Lumley - Southampton Has over 200 senior appearances to his name, having played for the likes of Southampton, Middlesbrough and Queens Park and Rangers. Would be a strong option for any Scottish Premiership side looking to add experience to their goalkeeping ranks this summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Danny Ings - West Ham United Capped three times by England, he was linked to Celtic in January having already been signed by Brendan Rodgers during his spell at Liverpool. Has been starved of first team football at the London Stadium in recent years, but would provide a goal-scoring instinct for sides looking to add an experienced and deadly poacher to their squad this summer. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ben Mee - Brentford A veteran of over 250 English Premier League appearances at both Burnley and Brentford, the centre-back has bags experience at top level. At 35 though, he would need to be viewed as a short-term option. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales