Full details ahead of the Premier Sports Cup group-stage draw for next season

A number of Scottish football clubs will learn their first competitive fixtures on Wednesday when the draw for the Premier Sports group stages is made.

Forty teams from the Premiership down to the Highland and Lowland League will be put into eight pools as they bid to reach the second round of the tournament.

Five top-flight sides - Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen - are exempt from the group stages as they are competing in Europe, with St Mirren the only side from the top six of the 2024/25 Premiership to be involved. Hearts, with their new manager Derek McInnes, will also be involved.

Here are all the details:

The draw for the 2025/26 Premier Sports Cup takes place this week. | SNS Group

When is the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw?

The draw will take place at 1pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

What channel is the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw on?

The draw will be screened live on Premier Sports 1 or 2.

Is there a live stream of the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw?

Yes, the draw will be shown on the Premier Sports website, Premier Sports app and also on the SPFL YouTube channel.

Which teams are involved in the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw?

There are 40 teams in total and they are split into five pots as follows:

Pot 1: St Mirren, Hearts, Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Ross County, St Johnstone, Falkirk.

Pot 2: Livingston, Ayr United, Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline Athletic, Queen’s Park, Airdrieonians.

Pot 3: Hamilton Academical, Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir, Alloa Athletic, Kelty Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Pot 4: Montrose, Annan Athletic, Dumbarton, Peterhead, East Fife, Edinburgh City, Elgin City, Spartans.

Pot 5: Stirling Albion, Clyde, Stranraer, Forfar Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose, East Kilbride, Brora Rangers, TBD.

How does the Premier Sports Cup group stages draw work?

One team from each pot is put into one of eight groups, labelled A to H. The team that finished top of each pool progresses to the last 16 and joins Scotland’s UEFA participants Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Aberdeen. The three best group runners-up will also advance to the knock-out stages.

Celtic won the Premier Sports Cup in 2024/25. | SNS Group

When are the Premier Sports Cup group stages played?

There are five game-weeks in total and they are as follows:

Matchday one: Weekend of July 12/13.

Matchday two: Midweek of July 15/16.

Matchday three: Weekend of July 19/20.

Matchday four: Midweek of July 22/23.