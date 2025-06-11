The Scotland international midfielder is in demand this summer.

Celtic could be set to lose out on long-term target Lennon Miller this summer after a new report claimed English Premier League side Sunderland are ready to launch an ambitious £10million deal for the highly-rated Motherwell and Scotland midfielder.

The in-demand teenager has been linked with a move away from Fir Park after entering the final year of his contract, with Celtic, Rangers, Strasbourg and Borussia Dortmund - and a number of other clubs across Europe - said to hold an interest in the Scottish starlet.

Named the SWFA young player of the year in May, he scored four goals and assisted a further eight last season as Motherwell finished eighth in the Scottish Premiership. He also captained the side on multiple occasions. The 18-year-old put in a sparking performance on his first international start for Scotland this week too. Partnering Billy Gilmour in midfield, Miller grabbed an assist as Scotland thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 in Monday’s international friendly in Vaduz.

Lennon Miller is one of Scottish football's hottest properties. | SNS Group

"It's a good night's work,” said Miller after the game. “A proud moment to make my first start and to pop up with an assist is always nice. We played some nice stuff out there. I thought we came here tonight and our application was second to none. I've got a couple of weeks off to come, then it's back to it."

Motherwell were reported to have rejected a bid of £2.5million from Serie A side Udinese back in January, with the offer said to have fallen well short of the club’s valuation of Miller. However, with the Fir Park star out of contract next year, it could prove difficult to keep him at the club this summer, and Sunderland are now ‘readying’ a bid of £10million in order to tempt Miller across the border, according to an exclusive report from SportsBoom.

While the young maestro has plenty suitors across Europe, the reports claims the Black Cats are ‘quietly confident’ they can tempt Miller south of the border, with the promise of regular English Premier League football one of their big selling points.

