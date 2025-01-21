Scottish starlet subject of £2.5m Serie A bid as 29y/o attacking midfielder closes in on Hearts move

Udinese chasing Miller deal as Jambos close in on Norwegian

Motherwell have turned down a bid in the region of £2.5million for their prized teenage midfielder Lennon Miller, according to reports.

Sky Sports News claims that Serie A outfit Udinese made the offer to the Steelmen for the 18-year-old this week, although it is understood that it falls short of their valuation for Miller.

Recently sidelined due to injury, Miller has emerged as one of Motherwell’s key players this season and has captained them on multiple occasions. The playmaker has many admirers - with Celtic and Rangers both credited with an interest in the Scotland Under-21 internationalist.

After the success of Scottish players Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Che Adams (Torino), Liam Henderson (Empoli) and Josh Doig (Sassuolo) in Italy, Serie A sides view the Scottish market as favourable. It remains to be seen if Udinese will return with an improved offer.

Lennon Miller is one of Scottish football's hottest properties. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Hearts are closing in on the signing of SK Brann midfielder Sander Kartum. The 29-year-old, who can play wide right or centrally, has spent his whole career in his homeland Norway, but is keen to try out British football.

The Edinburgh Evening News reports that a fee of £300,000 has been agreed between Hearts and Brann for Kartum, and that he is due to travel to Scotland to complete the move. His arrival is likely to coincide with the signing of 24-year-old Austrian centre-half Michael Stenwelder, who is set to join from IFK Varnamo in Sweden.

