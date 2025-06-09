Notable victory for Steve Clarke as Scotland boss on cusp of outright record - but hold the hosannas

4-0 win over Liechtenstein may not silence detractors but there was cause for optimism

Victory in Vaduz, a hat-trick for Che Adams and relief for Steve Clarke. Such brief match reports do not really fit the bill in a newspaper - or even online.

But these were the major takeaways for Scotland and principally their manager following a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein. Clarke knew he could ill afford anything less than a straightforward win, which is what this was against a country ranked 205 in the world. Hold the hosannas, however.

Some might contend that little else ought to be derived from this one-sided contest high in the Alps. It did at least supply some closure after a sometimes torrid 12 months for the men's international team and took Clarke onto the 71-match mark as manager, which means he has drawn level at the top with Craig Brown (Brown also had one extra match as caretaker).

Clarke will move into the outright first position in this list of permanent Scotland managers when he leads the national side into World Cup qualifying in the Autumn. According to some, the miserable home friendly defeat to Iceland on Friday night, which came hard on the heels of a comprehensive reversal against Greece at Hampden in March, was further proof that he should not be given this responsibility. Even now, there will be many who believe someone else should lead Scotland. A comfortable win over Liechtenstein will not necessarily alter their view. Despite such strength of feeling, the only person departing will be John Carver. Clarke has confirmed that his assistant coach has signed a full-time contract with Polish club Lechia.

Vaduz, where this match took place, is not so very far from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where Scotland were just settling in this time last year following their arrival at their scenic Euro 2024 base. Clarke’s side didn’t humiliate the opposition quite like what was visited on them by Germany in the opening game of those finals but the same margin of victory must be gladly accepted nonetheless.

There were some points worth noting other than the headline observations, with Adams scoring Scotland’s first hat-trick since a John McGinn treble against San Marino six years ago (and first in a friendly for nearly 60 years, since Colin Stein struck four times in a friendly v Cyprus in 1967).

The Torino striker completed this in timely fashion – his header from substitute Tommy Conway’s cross was the last action of the match. Scotland went out on a high. It might not be a case of roll on next season, and an away double-header against Denmark and Belarus, but some optimism exists.

Motherwell teen a welcome addition

Lennon Miller made an impressive full debut, where he distinguished himself with an assist and further caught the eye with intelligent flicks and a willingness to move the ball around quickly. He always seemed to be in position to receive a pass. It is hard to believe he is just 18-years-old although easy to see why Motherwell made him captain last season. Another midfielder might not be what Scotland desperately need but he is a welcome addition to the list of options.

A striker, meanwhile, is on the list of desirable additions. George Hirst followed up his lively performance against Iceland with a goalscoring one here. He was unfortunate to be denied a goal on Friday following a VAR review that confirmed Scott McTominay had strayed offside in the build-up. Clarke later commented that he could have had a hat-trick, having been denied by two good saves while missing another good chance with a header over. While it was his strike partner Adams who got the hat-trick on this occasion – and isn’t it good to be able to use the term “strike partner” in relation to Scotland – Hirst will be happy enough to simply get off the mark in a Scotland shirt.

It's now a case of three strikers with a reasonable chance of leading the line next time out against Denmark – Adams, Hirst or Lyndon Dykes.

The first-named, though, surely remains in pole position having significantly improved his goal ratio statistics, which, before kick-off, stood at one in his last 19 international appearances. This record is now a slightly more respectable four in 20.

It was a better start for Scotland than on Friday, when they lost goalkeeper Angus Gunn to injury in the opening minutes. Here they started like a team wishing to address some issues. Adams thrashed in the opener after four minutes following a corner that was won by Hirst.

Miller’s miscued effort when the ball was partially cleared landed at Adams’ feet from a deflection and he rifled a shot into the goal with a venom that spoke of some pent-up anger.

He had Miller to thank for his second after 25 minutes, with the teenager reacting well after a poor pass from ‘keeper Benjamin Buchel had put Nicolas Hasler under pressure. Miller dispossessed the skipper and offloaded to Adams, whose finish wrong-footed Buchel. Hirst’s goal was a typical No 9’s and arrived just three minutes after half-time. He swept in at the back post after Adams helped on Tony Ralston’s cross after a McGinn effort had hit the post and rebounded out.

Emergency call-up ‘keeper Ross Doohan might as well have still been on that beach in Turkey.

Never mind breaking out of their own half, Liechtenstein could barely emerge from within an area around 30 yards from their own goal-line.

Doohan does, though, have a cap to his name now, which is something very worthwhile from this strange period where he is suspended between being an Aberdeen player and a Celtic one. He was happy to see an effort from wing-back Kenny Kindle drift by his far post shortly before half-time.