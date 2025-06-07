Teenage midfielder aiming to make his mark in Liechtenstein on Monday

Lennon Miller says he wants to show Scotland fans his ‘adventurous’ side after making his international debut off the bench in the 3-1 friendly defeat to Iceland at Hampden on Friday night.

The 19-year-old made his long-awaited debut for Scotland after replacing Kieran Tierney in the 68th minute of the game, and was a rare bright spark on a night that saw Steve Clarke’s worrying home form continue in Mount Florida.

However, after a challenging run of results, the talented young midfielder is hoping he given a chance to help reignite Scotland when they travel to Liechtenstein on Monday as he chases his first international start in Vaduz.

“It’s a very proud moment,” said Miller. “Not just for me but my family as well. They were in the stand. It’s never nice to be making your debut in those circumstances - you want to be winning the game. We know we weren’t good enough today. But personally it’s a proud moment.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke gives Lennon Miller some final instructions as he gets ready to make his international debut against Iceland on Friday. | SNS Group

“You try and build yourself into the game then when you’ve found your first few passes you can try and get a bit more adventurous. I had a few nice ones but also a few that’s just about getting used to the level that got cut out.

“The manager has said just to get on the ball and show what I can do. What I do at Motherwell, it’s why I’m here. That’s the plan. You want to get your first cap then you want to get a second as quick as you can. That’ll be the plan, to maybe get a wee start [on Monday].”

It wasn’t as kind an evening for teammate and fellow debutant Cieran Slicker though, after the 22-year-old was unexpectedly thrust into action in the sixth minute following an injury to goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The inexperienced Ipswich Town stopped looked visibly upset leaving the Hampden field, having been at fault for all three of Iceland goals.

However, Miller, who has already captained club side Motherwell multiple times while still a teenager, showed his impressive leadership skills and maturity as he backed his Scotland teammate to bounce back from his nightmare performance.

Scotland's Lennon Miller (L) and Iceland's Willum Thor Willumsson (R) in action during at Hampden on Friday night. | SNS Group

“Listen, we know we weren’t good enough,” said Miller. “We knew Iceland were a good side and they showed that. We know we have levels to get up to but we weren’t at our best, that’s fair to say. It’s Cieran’s first cap, a proud moment, obviously you don’t want to concede three goals. Listen, there’s experienced players in there who will get right behind him and who others like myself who have been with Cieran in a few camps now and who will support him.

“He’s a good goalkeeper, he’s showed that all week in training. He just needs to get his head up. I’ve played with him three or four times. Tonight he has made a few mistakes but that’s the life of a goalie, you are going to make mistakes and they will be highlighted.

