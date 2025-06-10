Celtic confirm star signing as contract details revealed - plus new friendly added to schedule

Defender returns to Celtic Park after six years at Arsenal

Celtic have officially confirmed the signing of defender Kieran Tierney, who returns to Parkhead six years after leaving for Arsenal.

Tierney has penned an five-year deal with Celtic and will become a major part of their squad from next season. The 27-year-old rejoins his boyhood club on a free transfer after his deal with Arsenal expired last month.

Arsenal paid in the region of £25 million for the Scotland internationalist six years ago and while his time with the English Premier League outfit was blighted by injuries, he did score on his final appearance against Southampton. Tierney also spent a season on loan with Real Sociedad after falling out of the first-team picture under current head coach Mikel Arteta.

Kieran Tierney has rejoined Celtic after six years at Arsenal. | SNS Group

Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers worked with Tierney during his first spell at the club and he will become his first-choice left-back, especially with Greg Taylor set to join PAOK on a free transfer and last season’s loanee Jeffrey Schlupp having returned to parent club Crystal Palace

Rodgers said: “We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad.

“Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves. He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans.

“We are so pleased to bring such an elite player back to the club and I look forward to working with him again and the rest of the squad, as we face the many challenges ahead at home and in Europe.”

On his return to Celtic, Tierney said: “Everybody’s known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing,” he said. “I spoke with the manager, and obviously I had worked with him before and I’ve always kept in touch with him. He’s one of the best so I’m so lucky and grateful that he’s given me the chance to come back again.

“When you move away from home, you grow up, you learn different things. I was in Spain for a year, learning a different language and playing in a different league, so I’m definitely a different person.

“Player-wise, it’s the same as I always say – I’ll try and work my hardest, I’ll do my best for the club and that’s all I can do. My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic.”

Celtic faced Queen's Park last season and won 6-4. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Celtic have added another friendly to their pre-season schedule. They will face Queen’s Park at The City Stadium on Friday, July 4, in what is likely to be the first run-out of the 2025/26 campaign.

Celtic played the Spiders last season, winning 6-4, and they will face the Championship side once more before heading over to Ireland the following week to face Cork City on Tuesday, July 8.

Celtic also have pre-season matches scheduled against Sporting CP at the Estadio do Algarve in Portugal on Wednesday, July 16 and a home match against Newcastle United on Saturday, July 19. They will also be taking part in a four-team Como Cup tournament in Italy between July 23-27, alongside Ajax, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, and hosts, Como.