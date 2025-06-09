Scotland eased the pressure on head coach Steve Clarke as they returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 victory over minnows Liechtenstein in Monday evening’s international friendly at Rheinpark Stadion.

Che Adams got Scotland off to the perfect start when he blasted in from close range after just four minutes, before Lennon Miller capitalised on a poor goal kick from goalkeeper Benjamin Büchel to set the Torino striker up for his second on 26 minutes.

George Hirst added a third early in the second-half, tapping home his first international goal from close range, before Adams bagged his first international hat-trick in the final seconds of the game thanks to an excellent Tommy Conway cross as the visitors dominated in Vaduz.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each player in the 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in Vaduz.

1 . GK: Ross Doohan - 6 Won't have an easier afternoon, with the Aberdeen stopper not forced into a save all evening. Touched the ball just 16 times. A proud moment for him nonetheless.

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston - 6 Not tested defensively, with Scotland largely on the front foot against poor opposition. Kept things simple on the attack, and ended the game with a 92% passing accuracy rate.

3 . CB: Scott McKenna - 6 Like much of the defence, he had a largely quiet evening in Vaduz. His back post header almost set up a third goal for Scotland in the first 45, with his height a threat from corners.